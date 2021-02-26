Dorothy "Dot" HayworthJanuary 25, 1943 - February 23, 2021Dorothy "Dot" Lee Whisenant Hayworth, 78, of Lenoir, went to be with Jesus and dance with the angels Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.She was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Caldwell County, to the late Henry Ray and Annie Crump Whisenant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill Whisenant, Arch Whisenant, Bud Whisenant and Johnny Whisenant; and sister, Bonnie Sharpe.Dot was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she pioneered two programs, Wednesday night bible study and monthly senior citizen's luncheons. Dot loved the lord and loved her church family and was known for her can-do spirit and her legendary cooking.Dot was a hard worker her entire life and the last job she held was her favorite, a cook at Sargent Peppers Restaurant, where she had many items named for her on the menu.Dot will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and was happy to share stories about them with everyone she knew. She loved them unconditionally.Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Danny Pawlicki; daughter, Susan Fleetwood and husband, Paul; brother, Leroy Whisenant; sister, Coleen Whisenant; two grandchildren, Jennifer Stuckey and husband, Jake and Jonathan Fleetwood; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Emily Stuckey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Dot will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Marc Guerra of Blue Ridge Medical Center, Grace Hospital, and Caldwell County Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Hayworth. They would also like to thank Dot's cousins Lois Austin, Nancy Walker, Susie Price and Bertha Whisenant for their love and care during her final days; and lastly, her favorite biscuit delivery person, her beloved brother, Roy Whisenant.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory