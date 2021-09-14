Menu
Dorothy Irene "Dot" Jacumin
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Dorothy "Dot" Irene Jacumin

August 18, 1941 - September 11, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Irene Jacumin, 80, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Valdese General Hospital, after a brief period of declining health.

Mrs. Jacumin was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Stearns, Ky., a daughter of the late Clifford and Lonnie Morrow Burke. Dorothy was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary of both, the American Legion Post 234, the Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, and Morganton Moose Lodge. She retired from Valdese General Hospital as Accounts Payable Clerk.

Dot loved everyone and welcomed everyone unto her home. When you walked into her door, you felt like you walked into her heart. She was always a graceful host to all, family and friends alike.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Jacumin; daughter, Kim Jacumin; granddaughter, Brandy White; and brothers, Ronald and Bill Burke.

Surviving are her children, Robert White, Bill Jacumin, Oral White (Judy) all of Rutherford College, Noel (Monica) White of Granite Falls, Jeff Jacumin (Teresa) of Valdese, Judy Jacumin of Hickory and Cheryl Roper (Brian Chapman) of Connelly Springs; sisters, Pat Walker of Bloomville, Ohio and Diane Barrier of Rutherford College. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dorothy Burke Jacumin will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Marty Jacumin officiating. Entombment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Amorem (Burke Hospice and Palliative Care), 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Sep
16
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family our heart aches for each of you. Dot was just the sweetest person. I´ll never forget the first time Kim brought me to Valdese to meet her family. Dot made me feel like I was just another one of her kids. We had so many wonderful evenings sitting on the patio and eating all that great food she always made for everyone! I especially remember every time we walked in her back door Dot would say "you girls sit down and eat" . It did not matter what time it was, there was always some kind of food cooking on the stove. Dot was also such a comfort to me when Kim was sick and we sat together so many hours. She will always hold a special place in my heart. We are praying for all of you as we know how much she will be missed.
Marleta & Kirk Menzel
September 15, 2021
Such deep condolences to Dorothy family. She was a woman with such a big heart and it always shined through. Big hugs to all. May God give you all peace and comfort. She has always seemed like part of our family. I can just imagine the reunion they are having in Heaven. Fly High Dear Dorothy. Love you all. Margaret Sturgill
Margaret Sturgill-Wilhelm
Family Friend
September 14, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I love you and wish I could be there with you but my health keeps me away. I especially would like to be there because i have not seen any of you in so long. Please know i want to be there love you all so much. Jeanette
Jeanette Furan
Family
September 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Dot, there's not many more precious then her. Always a smile, always helpful, I will always remember her pleasant greetings and warmth. Prayers for all her family❤
Carol Ervin
Coworker
September 13, 2021
I am so saddened by the lost of our sweet neighbor and friend! She was always so welcoming and treated me like one of her own as I was growing up! Prayers for her precious family that mean so much to us!
Jennifer Garland
Neighbor
September 13, 2021
