Dorothy "Dot" Irene JacuminAugust 18, 1941 - September 11, 2021Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Irene Jacumin, 80, of Rutherford College, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Valdese General Hospital, after a brief period of declining health.Mrs. Jacumin was born Aug. 18, 1941, in Stearns, Ky., a daughter of the late Clifford and Lonnie Morrow Burke. Dorothy was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church and was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary of both, the American Legion Post 234, the Lovelady Volunteer Fire Department, and Morganton Moose Lodge. She retired from Valdese General Hospital as Accounts Payable Clerk.Dot loved everyone and welcomed everyone unto her home. When you walked into her door, you felt like you walked into her heart. She was always a graceful host to all, family and friends alike.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Jacumin; daughter, Kim Jacumin; granddaughter, Brandy White; and brothers, Ronald and Bill Burke.Surviving are her children, Robert White, Bill Jacumin, Oral White (Judy) all of Rutherford College, Noel (Monica) White of Granite Falls, Jeff Jacumin (Teresa) of Valdese, Judy Jacumin of Hickory and Cheryl Roper (Brian Chapman) of Connelly Springs; sisters, Pat Walker of Bloomville, Ohio and Diane Barrier of Rutherford College. Also surviving are the loves of her life, her 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Dorothy Burke Jacumin will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, in Valdese, with the Rev. Marty Jacumin officiating. Entombment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Amorem (Burke Hospice and Palliative Care), 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.