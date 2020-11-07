Menu
Dorothy Mae Gragg
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Mae Killiam Gragg

January 19, 1928 - November 4, 2020

Dorothy Mae Killian Gragg, 92, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Sherrill's Ford Hospice.

Born Jan. 19, 1928, in Catawba County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Raymond Eugene and Ida Mae Propst Killian. She was a life-time member of Miller's Lutheran Church. After many years of working at Carolina Mills, in the accounting department, she enjoyed crafts, working crossword puzzles, watching soap operas, talking to her friends, shopping, and looking at pictures of her great-grandson. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Charles Lynn Gragg; six brothers, Paul Killian, Wade Killian, Ruel Killian, Lee Killian, Fred Killian and Troy Killian; sister, Sadie Bost, all of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Survivors include a son, Bruce Gragg and wife, Jenie; granddaughter, Michelle Gragg of Denver, N.C.; grandson, Jason Gragg and wife, Heather, of Hickory; and great-grandson, Joshua Lynn Gragg of Chapel Hill.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Nov. 8, at Catawba Funeral Home at 3 p.m., with Pastor Todd Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church of Hickory, NC.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
