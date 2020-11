Dorothy Mae Hopper Mourrill



Dorothy Mae Hopper Mourrill, 84, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., at St. Paul A.ME. Zion Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Allen Mitchell Funeral Home



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2020.