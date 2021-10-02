Menu
Dorothy Mae Schronce Mitchell
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Dorothy Mae Schronce Mitchell

November 4, 1939 - September 30, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Schronce Mitchell, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Henry A. Schronce and Nora Etta Rudisill Schronce. She retired after 29 years of service from quality control at Gulf State Paper Company and was a member of Joy Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Fowler; second husband, Otis Mitchell; son, Joseph Fowler; five brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Keener and husband, Tony of Belmont; son, Tom Smith and wife, Mary Catherine of Raleigh; brother, Jack William Schronce of Newton; and three grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dottie was a sweet mom and aunt and a sweet sister in law to me.
Jeanene Fowler 'Tompkins
Family
October 2, 2021
Remembering having Sunday School parties at Dot and Eddies house when we were just young kids..They were our teachers and I was blessed by them..
Sherry Bradley
October 2, 2021
