Dorothy Mae Schronce MitchellNovember 4, 1939 - September 30, 2021Mrs. Dorothy Mae Schronce Mitchell, 81, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Henry A. Schronce and Nora Etta Rudisill Schronce. She retired after 29 years of service from quality control at Gulf State Paper Company and was a member of Joy Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Fowler; second husband, Otis Mitchell; son, Joseph Fowler; five brothers; and four sisters.She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Keener and husband, Tony of Belmont; son, Tom Smith and wife, Mary Catherine of Raleigh; brother, Jack William Schronce of Newton; and three grandchildren.Services will be private.