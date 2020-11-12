Menu
Dorothy Nell Peeler Wehunt
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Dorothy Nell Peeler Wehunt

May 5, 1929 - November 9, 2020

Dorothy Nell Peeler Wehunt, 91, of Carolina Care in Cherryville, and formerly of Lincolnton, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church with the Revs. Larry Little and Rick Hensley officiating. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.

Mrs. Wehunt was born May 5, 1929, in Cleveland County, to the late Howard and Beulah Wilson Peeler. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Clyde "W.C." Wehunt; and sister, Shirley Gamble. Dorothy worked in textiles for Gibbs Industries.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Willis (Revonda) of Maiden, and Randy Willis (Michelle) of Vale; two daughters, Lynn Willis Sigmon of Hickory and Sherry W. Collins of Belmont; sister, Pat Hastings (Bill) of Lawndale; nine grandchildren, Ryan Willis (Rachael), Kyle Willis, Sara Peeler (Josh), Lance Sigmon, Alisa Herman (Justin), Kristin Sipe (Andy), Hannah Simmons (Jacob), Brad Collins (Shelly), and Vance Collins (Gina); and 13 great-grandchildren.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
