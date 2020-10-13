Dorothy "Sis" Reinhardt MartinAugust 26, 1925 - October 10, 2020Dorothy "Sis" Reinhardt Martin, 95, of Vale, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.Dorothy was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Catawba County, to the late Belton Henry and Minnie Smith Reinhardt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, R. A. Martin; and a sister, Goldie R. Ellis.Dorothy was a loving and dedicated wife, momma, grandmother, great-grandmother, a sweet Christian lady and a wonderful friend. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church of Vale. She loved her church and church family. A friend to all, she will be greatly missed by family and friends.Dorothy worked in hosiery mills and furniture factories as a sewer. She loved to read, and to work fill-in puzzles and crochet.Dorothy "Sis" loved her telephone, to keep in touch with her family and friends. Dorothy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was the rock of her family. She loved cooking family dinners on Sundays.Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Darise (Doris) Sullivan of Hickory and Gail M. Hildebran and husband, Donald, of Vale; son, Timothy (Tim) Martin and wife, Brenda, of Claremont; grandchildren, Robert "Robby" Sullivan and wife, Diane, of Vale, Wesley Sullivan and wife, Sherry, of Vale and Matthew ( Matt) Martin of Claremont; six great-grandchildren, Brittany, Daniel, Caleb, Allyson, Logan, and Tyler; brother, James D. "Dule" Reinhardt of Vale; three sisters, Arie R. Taylor of Vale, Betty "Bet" R. Pope of Statesville and Faye R. Sain of Vale; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Humphries (Harold) of Lincolnton and Ann Martin of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Corinth Baptist Church with social distancing and masks required. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m., at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. William L. Kanupp officiating. Burial in church cemetery will follow.Memorial gifts may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 W NC 10, Vale, NC 28168; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.Hickory Funeral Home