Dorothy June Yount RhyneNovember 22, 1934 - December 8, 2020Dorothy June Yount Rhyne, 86, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Nov. 22, 1934, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. Yount and Lela "Faye" Cole Yount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Howard Rhyne.She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church, were she served as a Deacon and was a very active member. Dorothy had retired from both Frye Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse, as well as, Classic Leather as an Occupational Health Nurse. She was a previous president of the Hickory Altrusa Club and a member of the Eastern Star.She is survived by her daughter, Teddi Rhyne Fairley and husband, Bill, of Southport; son, Ernest E. (Eddie) Rhyne of Hickory ; two sisters, Mary Jo Yount Cline and Pat Yount Sigmon, both of Hickory; grandchildren, Hunter Rhyne, Rhyne Fairley Jones, Laura Fairley Jones, Jack Fairley, and Emily Fairley Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Jack Jones, Fairley Jones, Will Jones and Riley Sullivan; and a number of nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held.Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, Television Ministry, 1246 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.