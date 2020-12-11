Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy June Yount Rhyne
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Dorothy June Yount Rhyne

November 22, 1934 - December 8, 2020

Dorothy June Yount Rhyne, 86, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Nov. 22, 1934, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. Yount and Lela "Faye" Cole Yount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Howard Rhyne.

She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church, were she served as a Deacon and was a very active member. Dorothy had retired from both Frye Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse, as well as, Classic Leather as an Occupational Health Nurse. She was a previous president of the Hickory Altrusa Club and a member of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Teddi Rhyne Fairley and husband, Bill, of Southport; son, Ernest E. (Eddie) Rhyne of Hickory ; two sisters, Mary Jo Yount Cline and Pat Yount Sigmon, both of Hickory; grandchildren, Hunter Rhyne, Rhyne Fairley Jones, Laura Fairley Jones, Jack Fairley, and Emily Fairley Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Jack Jones, Fairley Jones, Will Jones and Riley Sullivan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, Television Ministry, 1246 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I worked with Dot at Frye hos. 'years ago. when I needed help at a bad time in my life,Dot was there aand quietly helped me. Dot showed me how a true Christian helps others and does it quietly,never expecting others to know about lt. Dot influenced me to live my life like her. I am so sad Dot has died,but her family can know their mother was a truly wonderful CHRISTIAN WOMAN,who helped others quietly never expecting anything in return.Dot was a true ANGEL in my life. To Dot;s family I am so sorry for your loss. God Bless .
MIRIAM W PETREE
December 15, 2020
Dot and I did a lot of visiting Viewmont members together. She was such a generous soul and did a lot of giving anonymously. I will miss her so much. Am praying for your family. Much love. Caroline
Caroline Robbins
December 14, 2020
God called his best angel home.
Caroline Martin
December 14, 2020
I worked with Dorothy at Frye in the Psychiatry Unit, she was a wonderful friend, and Nurse, I truly enjoyed working with her, My sympathy to family.
Vicki Travis
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of your mom. She was a wonderful lady and always had a smile on her face. I worked with her at Classic Leather years ago but loved running into her at Captain Galley when her and her sister's went out to eat. Prayers for comfort and peace. Tina Penley
Tina Penley
December 11, 2020
When I reentered nursing after 15yrs absence Dot was there to help me with all the changes since I had last worked. She was a good friend and Christian.
Janice Moore
December 11, 2020
We are truly saddened over the loss of Dot. A sweet woman who never met a stranger & a friend to my Mom (Shirley). Thank you Dot for the kindness you spread to others. Tell other family members "Hello" for us. Rest in peace until we meet again ~Love Monica & Shirley
Monica Cole Setzer & Shirley Cole
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results