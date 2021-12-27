Menu
Dorothy Dean Willis
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Dorothy Dean Walker Willis

June 27, 1943 - December 26, 2021

Dorothy Dean Walker Willis, 78, of Casar, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at home.

Born in Cleveland County, June 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Walker and Eva Parker Walker. She was retired from Hickory Leather and was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Willis; three brothers, Boyd Walker, Howard Walker and Gene Walker; and an infant sister, Margie Walker.

Survivors include son, Kenny Willis and wife, Nita, of Casar; daughter, Wanda Spurling and husband, Darrell, of Lawndale; brother, Will Walker of Casar; four grandchildren, Tyler Spurling, Makayela Spurling, Hannah Spurling and Jordan Willis; and one special niece, Jackie Laxton.

Mrs. Wills will lie in state Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Olive Grove Baptist Church.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating.

Burial in the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Foundation, 1017 North Washington St., Shelby, NC 28150.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Olive Grove Baptist Church
NC
Dec
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Olive Grove Baptist Church
NC
Dec
28
Interment
2:00p.m.
Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
123 Leman Gap Road, Casar, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
