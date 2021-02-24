Douglas Allen Eller, MD
February 24, 1964 - February 21, 2021
Douglas A. Eller, MD was born to Alvan L. and Catherine Arlene Boone Eller at Doctors Hospital in Modesto, Calif., Feb. 22, 1964. He departed this life at his home in Hickory, as the result of a massive heart attack, even after the heroic resuscitation efforts started by his faithful wife, Cathy, at the time of his collapse.
Doug lived a short time in California with his parents and older sister, Deborah Rene Eller, until they moved back to Indiana where they lived in Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Muncie, finally settling in Flora, Ind.
Doug was a sportsman. He enjoyed being with friends participating in athletics, hunting, fishing, or "just hanging out." Motorcycles, mini bikes, and Jon-Boats became some of his playthings. He was the "sound man" for the young gospel singing group "His Reflection." He accepted Christ as his Savior in the early 80s.
In school, he did what was needed as he enjoyed Little League, football, and basketball and he always did his best. In college, he met the challenge of pre-medical education at Belmont University, medical school at Indiana University and the rigors of a Urology residency at The University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. It was there, he met the love of his life, Mary Catherine DeCesare, from Maryland. They were married July 12, 1998. Their union was blessed with two beautiful children, Olivia Catherine Eller and Davis Alan Eller. Doug loved his family and devoted himself to their well-being, happiness and success.
Professionally, he joined Viewmont Urology Group in Hickory, in 1998. He loved the camaraderie of his practice, and he loved his specialty. He became involved in the operation of his practice and the local hospitals, but most of all he loved serving those who put their trust in him for their medical care.
Doug rarely met a stranger. He was a people person, on the street, on the golf course, at the condo, or at work. He enjoyed helping.
Doug is survived by his lovely wife, Cathy; and his two children, Olivia and Davis. Also surviving are his parents, Alvan and Arlene (Boone) Eller; his sister, Deborah Eller Smith with nieces and nephews, Alexander Claire (Russell) Apple, Esq, Lauren Rene Smith, MD, and Garrett (Chloe) Smith; uncles and aunts, Janette (Gene) Yost, Becky (Van) Taylor, Roland (Opal) Boone, Ross (Sharon) Boone; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by an aunt and uncle, Linda and Robert Filbrun.
Cathy came from a large family of 9 siblings which always kept Doug on his toes. He loved her family and is survived by his father-in-law, Victor L. DeCesare, and in-laws, Victor G. DeCesare, Susan (Tom) Muth, Diane (Bob) Winters, Sister Nancy DeCesare, IHM, Kim Thomas, Rene (Sean) Farrell, Bernie DeCesare, Michael (Rita) DeCesare; and many nieces and nephews.
Even in death, Doug continues to help. As a tissue donor, part of him continues to physically live on and his spirit continues to live on loudly. We must say, Doug was taken from us way too early. We anticipated a long life with him, enjoying his talents and leadership and love, but we are thankful for the short full life we have had with him and hopefully we can honor him by living lives reflecting his positive values while always remembering "Our brother will rise again!"
A Private memorial service (by invitation only) will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Revs. Bob Thompson and the Paul Cummings officiating. The service will be live-streamed at Corinthtoday.org
In lieu of flowers memorial may made to Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2021.