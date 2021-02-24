Menu
Douglas Allen Eller M.D.
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Douglas Allen Eller, MD

February 24, 1964 - February 21, 2021

Douglas A. Eller, MD was born to Alvan L. and Catherine Arlene Boone Eller at Doctors Hospital in Modesto, Calif., Feb. 22, 1964. He departed this life at his home in Hickory, as the result of a massive heart attack, even after the heroic resuscitation efforts started by his faithful wife, Cathy, at the time of his collapse.

Doug lived a short time in California with his parents and older sister, Deborah Rene Eller, until they moved back to Indiana where they lived in Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Muncie, finally settling in Flora, Ind.

Doug was a sportsman. He enjoyed being with friends participating in athletics, hunting, fishing, or "just hanging out." Motorcycles, mini bikes, and Jon-Boats became some of his playthings. He was the "sound man" for the young gospel singing group "His Reflection." He accepted Christ as his Savior in the early 80s.

In school, he did what was needed as he enjoyed Little League, football, and basketball and he always did his best. In college, he met the challenge of pre-medical education at Belmont University, medical school at Indiana University and the rigors of a Urology residency at The University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. It was there, he met the love of his life, Mary Catherine DeCesare, from Maryland. They were married July 12, 1998. Their union was blessed with two beautiful children, Olivia Catherine Eller and Davis Alan Eller. Doug loved his family and devoted himself to their well-being, happiness and success.

Professionally, he joined Viewmont Urology Group in Hickory, in 1998. He loved the camaraderie of his practice, and he loved his specialty. He became involved in the operation of his practice and the local hospitals, but most of all he loved serving those who put their trust in him for their medical care.

Doug rarely met a stranger. He was a people person, on the street, on the golf course, at the condo, or at work. He enjoyed helping.

Doug is survived by his lovely wife, Cathy; and his two children, Olivia and Davis. Also surviving are his parents, Alvan and Arlene (Boone) Eller; his sister, Deborah Eller Smith with nieces and nephews, Alexander Claire (Russell) Apple, Esq, Lauren Rene Smith, MD, and Garrett (Chloe) Smith; uncles and aunts, Janette (Gene) Yost, Becky (Van) Taylor, Roland (Opal) Boone, Ross (Sharon) Boone; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by an aunt and uncle, Linda and Robert Filbrun.

Cathy came from a large family of 9 siblings which always kept Doug on his toes. He loved her family and is survived by his father-in-law, Victor L. DeCesare, and in-laws, Victor G. DeCesare, Susan (Tom) Muth, Diane (Bob) Winters, Sister Nancy DeCesare, IHM, Kim Thomas, Rene (Sean) Farrell, Bernie DeCesare, Michael (Rita) DeCesare; and many nieces and nephews.

Even in death, Doug continues to help. As a tissue donor, part of him continues to physically live on and his spirit continues to live on loudly. We must say, Doug was taken from us way too early. We anticipated a long life with him, enjoying his talents and leadership and love, but we are thankful for the short full life we have had with him and hopefully we can honor him by living lives reflecting his positive values while always remembering "Our brother will rise again!"

A Private memorial service (by invitation only) will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, at Corinth Reformed Church with the Revs. Bob Thompson and the Paul Cummings officiating. The service will be live-streamed at Corinthtoday.org\live.

In lieu of flowers memorial may made to Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Corinth Reformed Church
150 16th Ave NW, Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Dr. Eller´s families, Today I was shocked and heartbreaking about Dr. Eller deceased on February 2021. He was my good and sweet physician for a long time. You are remembered in my prayers. May God be comfortable with you all. In Jesus´ love, Linda Braren
Linda Braren
June 2, 2021
I just found out today that my doctor of over 22 years has left this earth. I will miss his smile and humor all these years. I will also miss seeing him as he helped me though my journey in life. God has called up a great man and one that will be missed on this earth
Peter Molleur
May 11, 2021
Drs. Vance and Tina Merhoff
March 9, 2021
Cathy I was so sorry to hear about Doug. You and your family are in my prayers.
Sandy Behr (DiMarcantonio)
March 6, 2021
I was shocked heading this. He was my doctor and saved my life bu the surgery he did. I am so thankful to know he had accepted Christ. I am so sorry and will be praying for you all.
Jerry Rogers
March 1, 2021
Dr Eller was so nice and helpful to my 96 yo father, spending the time to get to know him with his visits. My Dad was also a physician and appreciated a sense of comradery in their interactions. Martha and David Branyon
David Branyon
February 27, 2021
On March 10, 2014 Dr. Eller saved my life at Catawba Memorial. He has given me 7 years of life because of his fast action . I will never forget his talent. He will be missed. May God bless Doug and his family.
Michael George Eller
February 26, 2021
The service today beautifully portrayed his life, but more importantly Doug "preached" his own service by the way he daily invested his life in others.
Paul & Christy Wilson
Friend
February 26, 2021
Prayers for the family! He will be missed. Dr. Eller´s knowledge and expertise helped me through one of the toughest times of my life. He was an exceptional doctor that became a caring friend.
Jackie Clark
February 25, 2021
We send our deepest heart felt condolences to you and your family. We appreciate the care that he gave our Mother-in-law and Stepdad-in-law, Paul and Vivian Browning. May our Heavenly Farther whisper His sweet Peace and Grace Sufficient to Bless your Family!
Douglas Mathis
February 25, 2021
Our prayers are with your family. Roger was a patient of Dr. Eller and we thought very highly of him. He was an excellent Dr and a genuinely nice guy.
Roger and Beth Braswell
February 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your loss. A life well-lived.
Rick a d Mary Wagner
February 25, 2021
May God grant you peace and comfort as only he can. God Bless You All!
marcus bolick
February 25, 2021
Cathy, Olivia, Davis and family, we are so very sorry for your tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dan and Gerry Anderson
February 25, 2021
Still in shock! I have been Dr. Eller´s patient since 1998. On February 15 we discussed my impending procedure as we reviewed my X-rays. He was a wonderful doctor and I will miss his caretaking. My sympathy to his family.
Jean Forbes
February 25, 2021
Dr. Eller was my husband´s urologist and performed surgery to remove his cancer 10 years ago. He was a wonderful physician and always took extra time to talk with my husband about his medical concerns and they enjoyed talking about fishing. We knew right away that he was a Christian by the conversations we had together. He will definitely be missed. Praying for the family. Gary and Jani Carswell
Jani Carswell
February 25, 2021
Dr. Eller, was my Doctor during an horrible time with an urology problem. He put me as ease with his care and advice. He will surely be missed by me and all his other patients, a very good Doctor taken away from us way to soon. I truly am so sorry for the loss of Dr. Doug Eller. Please accept my sympathies at this time .
Robyn Cooke
February 24, 2021
Sending much love to your family, I have been a patient for many years and will miss his sweet presence.
Bea Eggers
February 24, 2021
Dr Eller was my doctor for many years. He was always easy to talk with and was ready to answer my questions. My thought and prayers are with his family, friends, and co workers. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace!
Diane Huffman
February 24, 2021
Cathy, so sorry to read about Doug. Sending prayers and love at this difficult time. I will always remember what a wonderful help you were to me at Jenkins. Donna
Donna Shipman
February 24, 2021
Dr. Eller was my Physician for years. He was the kindest person, and a Physician who loved his work. He truly cared about his patients. He will be missed by all who knew him. God Bless his family and co-workers.
Vicki Travis
February 24, 2021
Dr. Eller was a fine physician who cared for me and others with unfailing warmth, friendliness, and compassion. He will be sorely missed.
Garry W White
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the loss of Doug....I remember him as Deb's "little brother" when we were growing up, but also remember that wonderful smile and kindness he showed to everyone. So very sorry to the Eller family for their loss.
Mindy Evans Rodgers
February 24, 2021
I will truly miss Dr. Eller.As a patient of his for yrs he was always kind and passionate toward me and my family. Will miss him dearly. Prayers for family.
Carole Helton Compton
February 24, 2021
Dr. Eller was such a kind and compassionate man. We are very sorry for your loss. It was such an honor to have met him and had him care for my parents. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with the family and those that worked with him daily.
Kathy Odom
February 24, 2021
Sorry for you're loss Doug was a Great doctor and good friend always with a positive attitude we will miss him
Joe and Darlene Feege
February 24, 2021
We were shocked and sad to hear of this tremendous loss! We send our heartfelt love and prayers to the entire family. God bless Cathy, Olivia, and Davis-hold onto those precious memories!
Amy Poisal Bulett
February 24, 2021
Dr Eller was a really good and nice dr to my husband. We don't know just what we are going to do without him. We're so sorry for your loss and our prayers are with the family.
Thomas&MaryRudisill
February 24, 2021
So sorry and sad for your great loss.
Carolyn Anderson
February 24, 2021
Doug was everything and more than anything you could say in words. I think I am still in shock. He will be missed by his family and everyone that knew him. I was a patient but much more than, he was a friend. I met Doug right after he settled here believe it or not on the golf course so truly he never met a stranger. We became friends that day and later I became a patient. I even put a set of grips on his golf clubs. So rest in Peace Doug and heartfelt sympathy to his family.
Joel Herman
February 24, 2021
I was shocked and heartbroken to hear of Doug´s sudden passing. I worked with him for many years and knew him as a kind and compassionate physician and man. He will be missed by all who knew him. My sincere prayers for his family and coworkers as they deal with this great loss.
Vickie Lovin
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 31 of 31 results