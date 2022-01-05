Durendia Lynn Mack BrownFebruary 19, 1972 - January 1, 2022Durendia Lynn Mack Brown, 49, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Feb. 19, 1972, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Linda Mack Pyatt and the late David McClain. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Doug Pyatt; and a cousin, Antonio McCleave.Uniquely kind, big hearted, fun-loving, volunteer coach of softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer, Sunday school teacher, drama and youth minister, taxi mom and everybody's cheerleader. All these things describe Durendia Lynn Brown. Durendia was loved by all who knew her as she shared her zest for living unselfishly, especially with her family whom she adored, as well as her church family.Survivors include her husband, Jerome Brown of the home; daughters, Shamika McCorkle of Philadelphia, and JaMya Brown of the home; mother, Linda Pyant of Conover; sister, Crystal Mack of Conover; Pastor Jafus Mack and wife, Akeshia, of Hickory; "sisters," Charo McClain of Newton, and LaToya Henderson of Hickory; brother, David McClain Jr. of Salisbury; aunts, Gloria McCleave and husband, Tony, of Maiden, Phyllis Richards of Taylorsville, Priscilla Mack of Philadelphia, Ruby Woods of Newton, and Carol Gibson of Lincolnton; best friend, Bichera "Dee" Mayfield of Greensboro; and a host of endearing nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Greater Shekinah Glory Church, with Pastor Kathy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page.If you would like to assist the family, donations may be called or sent to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1869, Hickory, NC 28603.