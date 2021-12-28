Menu
Dwight Carroll "Poppy" Hubbard
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Dwight "Poppy" Carroll Hubbard

Dwight "Poppy" Carroll Hubbard, 78, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, in Hickory.

He was the son of the late Hoke R. Hubbard and Ruby C. Hubbard. Dwight was retired from Mid-State Mills where he worked for 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Neal Hubbard; and many other family members.

Left to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Vera Crouse Hubbard of the home (They would have celebrated their Anniversary Dec. 25); daughter, Sherry Drum and husband, Barry, of Maiden; grandson, Brandon Drum and wife, Lauren, of Maiden; great-granddaughters, Carson and Darcy Drum; two brothers, Terry Hubbard and wife, Rita, William Hubbard and wife, Diane; nephew, Adam Hubbard; two sisters-in-law, Betty Schaffer and Marie Crouse; and aunt, Juanita C. Hawn.

A special thank you, to Catawba County, Maiden Fire, Maiden Police, EMS, Maiden Rescue, and the amazing staff at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 3 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Revs. Jason Canipe and Nathaniel Austin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; and Gideons International.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lawings Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Dec
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lawings Chapel Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
Our deepest sympathies to the Hubbard Family. Many great memories working with Dwight over many years.
Sam Birchfield
Work
December 29, 2021
Mr. Hubbard was a kind, thoughtful, strong willed family man and a great neighbor.
Rick Young family
December 29, 2021
