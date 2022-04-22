Menu
Dwight Douglas Yount
Dwight Douglas Yount

Mr. Dwight Douglas Yount, 75, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Lovelady Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lovelady Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lovelady Baptist Church, prior to the service.

Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations is assisting the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2022.
