Dwight Douglas Yount



Mr. Dwight Douglas Yount, 75, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Lovelady Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lovelady Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lovelady Baptist Church, prior to the service.



Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations is assisting the family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2022.