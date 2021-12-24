Menu
Earl Iven Cook
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Earl Iven Cook

February 11, 1938 - December 21, 2021

Earl Iven Cook of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Feb. 11, 1938, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Lenoir Bruce Cook and Flossie Powell Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Davis Cook; sons, Anthony Cook and Sammy Frye; three brothers, Luther, Howard, and Hubert Cook; and two sisters, Beulah Parlier and Lola Dale.

Earl was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was the founder of Cedar Valley Fabrics in Granite Falls, where he spent 59 years in textiles.

He is survived by his sons, David Cook of Cape Coral, Fla., and Michael Cook and wife, Annette of Granite Falls; two sisters, Evelyn Phillips of Granite Falls, and Doris Pruitt of Hudson; grandchildren, Michele Mizen and husband, Gunther, Garrett Cook, and Ashley Cook, all of Cape Coral, Brittany Baggaley and husband, Richard of Granite Falls, Brandon Kirby and wife, Amanda of Texas, Kristi Davis and husband, Mike of Vale, and David Frye; great-grandchildren, Ariana Frye, Grace Baggaley, Ellie Baggaley, Robbie Kirby, Isabella Kirby, Kristen Davis, Brandie Davis, Kellan Mizen, Zoey Mizen.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., in Sunset Hills Cemetery, with Pastor A.E. Shell officiating.

Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Earl Iven Cook.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dave, sending our deepest condolence in the passing of your father, Earl. His memory will live on in your hearts forever. God Bless Your entire family, Nancy & Jerry
nancy mizen
December 25, 2021
