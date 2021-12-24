Earl Iven CookFebruary 11, 1938 - December 21, 2021Earl Iven Cook of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born Feb. 11, 1938, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Lenoir Bruce Cook and Flossie Powell Cook. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Davis Cook; sons, Anthony Cook and Sammy Frye; three brothers, Luther, Howard, and Hubert Cook; and two sisters, Beulah Parlier and Lola Dale.Earl was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was the founder of Cedar Valley Fabrics in Granite Falls, where he spent 59 years in textiles.He is survived by his sons, David Cook of Cape Coral, Fla., and Michael Cook and wife, Annette of Granite Falls; two sisters, Evelyn Phillips of Granite Falls, and Doris Pruitt of Hudson; grandchildren, Michele Mizen and husband, Gunther, Garrett Cook, and Ashley Cook, all of Cape Coral, Brittany Baggaley and husband, Richard of Granite Falls, Brandon Kirby and wife, Amanda of Texas, Kristi Davis and husband, Mike of Vale, and David Frye; great-grandchildren, Ariana Frye, Grace Baggaley, Ellie Baggaley, Robbie Kirby, Isabella Kirby, Kristen Davis, Brandie Davis, Kellan Mizen, Zoey Mizen.A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., in Sunset Hills Cemetery, with Pastor A.E. Shell officiating.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Earl Iven Cook.