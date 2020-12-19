Earl Glen KusnerakOctober 29, 1956 - December 14, 2020Earl Glen Kusnerak, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born Oct. 29, 1956, in Schoharie County, N.Y., he was the son of Ruey Bender Gould and the late Michael Kusnerak.In addition to his father, Mr. Kusnerak was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Denise Travis Kusnerak; two brothers, Kenny and John Smith; and two sisters, Sherry Betts and Susan Knotts.Mr. Kusnerak Attended New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Newton. He loved coon hunting, fishing, gold mining and any outdoor activity.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, Daniel Paul Kusnerak of Newton and Michael "Mike" Paul Kusnerak of Emerald Island; daughter, Leanna Denise Beam of Claremont; brothers, Walter Smith of Lenoir, NC, and Stanley Gould of Richmondville, N.Y.; sisters, Cynthia Jones of Richmondville, and Linda Smith of Hickory; two grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Earl Glen Kusnerak.