Earl Glen Kusnerak
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Earl Glen Kusnerak

October 29, 1956 - December 14, 2020

Earl Glen Kusnerak, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Oct. 29, 1956, in Schoharie County, N.Y., he was the son of Ruey Bender Gould and the late Michael Kusnerak.

In addition to his father, Mr. Kusnerak was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Denise Travis Kusnerak; two brothers, Kenny and John Smith; and two sisters, Sherry Betts and Susan Knotts.

Mr. Kusnerak Attended New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Newton. He loved coon hunting, fishing, gold mining and any outdoor activity.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, Daniel Paul Kusnerak of Newton and Michael "Mike" Paul Kusnerak of Emerald Island; daughter, Leanna Denise Beam of Claremont; brothers, Walter Smith of Lenoir, NC, and Stanley Gould of Richmondville, N.Y.; sisters, Cynthia Jones of Richmondville, and Linda Smith of Hickory; two grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Earl Glen Kusnerak.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I have you and your family in my prayers. Earl my long time friend, I will miss you and our little coon hunting adventures. I will never forget the times we had and im glad God allowed us to be in each others life. I love you my friend. REST IN PEACE
Gail Phillips
December 19, 2020
