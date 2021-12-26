Earlene Johnson NewtonNovember 13, 1931 - December 24, 2021Earlene Johnson Newton, 90, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.Born Nov. 13, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Wayne George Johnson and Nannie Kate LaFevers Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Hall Newton; sister, Louise Johnson Broome; and four brothers, T. Dale Johnson, Howard Gene Johnson, Robert "Bob" Lee Johnson and Earl Johnson.Earlene graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, in 1953, and served as a Registered Nurse (RN), both at Richard Baker Hospital in Hickory and with the Catawba County Health Department. After 37 years of service, she retired from the Health Department. Earlene was an active member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA and was involved in Women of the ELCA, Good Cheer Group and Social Ministry Committee. During her retirement years, she also volunteered for Cooperative Christian Ministry in Hickory.She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Wright and husband, Steve, of Kernersville; son, Greg Newton of Taylorsville; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Robin Newton of Marietta, Ga.; and grandson, Bradley Newton.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, with the Rev. Richard Graf officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA.