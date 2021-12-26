Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earlene Johnson Newton
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Earlene Johnson Newton

November 13, 1931 - December 24, 2021

Earlene Johnson Newton, 90, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Born Nov. 13, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Wayne George Johnson and Nannie Kate LaFevers Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Hall Newton; sister, Louise Johnson Broome; and four brothers, T. Dale Johnson, Howard Gene Johnson, Robert "Bob" Lee Johnson and Earl Johnson.

Earlene graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, in 1953, and served as a Registered Nurse (RN), both at Richard Baker Hospital in Hickory and with the Catawba County Health Department. After 37 years of service, she retired from the Health Department. Earlene was an active member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA and was involved in Women of the ELCA, Good Cheer Group and Social Ministry Committee. During her retirement years, she also volunteered for Cooperative Christian Ministry in Hickory.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Wright and husband, Steve, of Kernersville; son, Greg Newton of Taylorsville; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Robin Newton of Marietta, Ga.; and grandson, Bradley Newton.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, with the Rev. Richard Graf officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
NC
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The comfort of the Lord be with you during the loss of your loved one and my friend.
Jessie Oglesby
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results