Earnest "Holsum" Parker
March 26, 1925 - October 9, 2020
On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, after 95 1/2 years of vibrant life, Mr. Earnest Grady "Holsum" Parker entered "The Church Triumphant". Mr. Parker aka "Taxi", "Squire", "Deacon", "Papaw" and "Buddy" was born March 26, 1925, in Lincoln County, to the late John Parker and Clevie Vashti Michael Wilson Parker. Due to his father's tragic early death, Earnest attended Piney Grove School. He and his late sister, Ruth Hilda Parker Stowe, were raised and reared by their most beloved grandmother, Cora Mauney Parker, and very special aunt, Carrie Parker. Earnest frequently walked to his beloved Maiden from the St. Matthews area as a youth. Often, he would hitch a ride with the Holsum Bread Truck; therefore, his prominent nickname, "Holsum", originated.
Mr. A.C. Black took Holsum under his wing and gave him his first job at Black's Furniture in Maiden, where he continued to work for 51 years, during which time it became known as Superior Chair, Baumriter, and Ethan Allen, Inc. Holsum also worked for R.E. "Banks" Whisnant at Goodin-Drum Funeral Home, driving the ambulance before the days of emergency services. He also worked as a tow-truck driver for Nuzum-Cross Chevrolet and a motorcoach operator for Christian Tours. Earnest and his wife, Bonnie owned and operated Maiden Taxi which served the Maiden area.
Earnest was the oldest living retired member of the Maiden Volunteer Fire Department, having served till 1980, a member of the Maiden Police Reserve for 22 years, a member of Maiden Masonic Lodge #592, Gideon's International, and a recipient of the Woodman of the World Man of the Year Award and was known to many as the "Oldest Maiden High Blue Devil fan around". He never met a camera he didn't like and was most proud of being selected as the Grand Marshal of the Maiden Christmas Parade, Maiden 4th Of July Parade, and Maiden High School Homecoming Parade. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Maiden. "Holsum" Parker was quite the character around Maiden and loved and was loved by many. A small piece of Maiden's history has left this earth, as he was active in so many organizations and events during his time on this good earth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Canipe Parker of 53 years; oldest son, Richard Earnest "Farkey" Parker; paternal grandparents, John and Cora Mauney Parker; maternal grandparents, "Alf" Michael and "Texie" Justice Michael; sister, Ruth Hilda Parker Stowe; half brothers, Jack and Benny Wilson; half sister, Betty Wilson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons, the Rev. Ronnie Wayne Parker, Coach John "Butch" Parker and K. Todd Parker and wife, Rhonda Pressley; and beloved grandchildren, Jesse Wayne and Jenna Marie); special canine buddy "Chester" all of Maiden; half sister, Nancy Wilson Clark of Newton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and multitude of good friends.
Holsum was surrounded by all the courageous frontline health care workers on East Wing at Brian Center Hickory East, especially his angels, Anna Whitener, Amanda Leatherman, and Haley Nicole Laffon.
A special thanks to all of the wonderful, loving staff at Carolina Caring-Catawba Valley Hospice House for the comfort and peace they provided.
A service to celebrate Holsum's life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., with the body lying in state from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, in Maiden. Guests will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced. The Rev. Rob Hutchinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery with Masonic grave rites by Masonic Lodge #592. Members of the Maiden Fire Dept. and his dear friends at the Maiden Police Dept. will serve as pallbearers, as well as provide transportation and give the Last Call. Funeral services will be live-streamed at fumcmaiden.org
or on Facebook. Holsum's body will lie in state Monday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, and the family will receive friends following from 5 to 7 p.m. The family will be available at other times at the home of Butch Parker in downtown Maiden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rick Parker/Tony Duncan Scholarship Fund, c/o Maiden Fire Dept.; or the Blessing Box Fund, c/o FUMC, 303 N. Main Ave., Maiden, NC 28650.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC 28658
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 11, 2020.