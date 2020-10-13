Menu
Eddie Arlie Watson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Eddie Arlie Watson

November 27, 1943 - October 11, 2020

Eddie Arlie Watson, 76, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 27, 1943, in Watauga County, to the late Burret Watson and Edna Triplett Watson. Eddie was a member of Calvary's Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Catawba for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Reep; brothers, Walter Watson and Sylvester Watson; and sister, Verla Mae Petrea.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Jeanette Lowe Watson of the home; sons, Jeff Watson and wife, Elizabeth, of Vale, Jon Watson and wife, Nicole, of Newton; grandchildren, Tiffany McNeeley, Jason McNeeley, and Zakary Watson; and great-grandchildren, Lexus McNeeley, Branson McNeeley, BayLeigh McNeeley, Jaxon McNeeley, Eli Ebert, Lane Ebert, and Tinsley Schronce.

A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m., at Calvary's Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Larry Cooley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
