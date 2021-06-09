Eddie F. WilliamsOctober 2, 1939 - June 6, 2021Elliott "Eddie" Franklin Williams, 81, of Maiden, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his residence.Eddie was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Lincoln County, to the late Frank Williams and Ruby Lee Shrum Williams. Eddie was a graduate of Maiden High School, Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga., and Lenoir Rhyne University. In his younger years, he was active in the Jaycees and served as President during his membership. Eddie was owner and operator of NAPA auto parts in Lincolnton. He was a member of the NC Automotive Association and also a former president and member of NC Automotive Wholesale Association. He was a life-long member of Living Word Church in Maiden. He served as Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and church treasurer. Eddie was an active leader with Gideons International and a former president of the Lincoln County Chapter. Eddie loved Emmanuel College and supported many students financially through scholarships. He served on the Board of Directors, and was also a former President of the alumni. He loved the Lord, his church and had a true servant's heart. He loved his family deeply, and shared Jesus with them throughout his life. He was an avid gardener; his favorite moments were the times he spent with his wife, Jan, in their beautiful vegetable garden. He was loved by so many, impacted countless lives, and will be missed always.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice L. Williams of the home; son, Jason Williams (fiancée, Jennifer Harman) of Maiden; daughter, Kris W. Poovey (Brad) of Maiden; three grandchildren, Riley, Avery, Presley Poovey of Maiden; three brothers, Gerald Williams (Dottie) of Lincolnton, Nelson Williams (Peggy) of Lincolnton, Ronnie Williams of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Thursday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden with the Rev. Michael Ainsworth and Pastor Brennan Travis officiating.Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery in Maiden.The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Living Word Church in Maiden.Memorials may be made to Living Word Church or Gideons International-Lincoln Camp.Burke Mortuary of Maiden