Edith Leatherman Michael
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Edith Leatherman Michael

July 31, 1940 - September 18, 2021

Edith L. Michael passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Edith was born July 31, 1940, to the late Howard and Violet Leatherman.

She retired from Central Telephone Company. Her passion was her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Bob Michael, and son, Kevin Michael, both of Hickory; grandson, Logan Michael of Greensboro; a granddaughter, Olivia Michael of WFU Winston-Salem; sisters, Carole Anderson, Renae (Gene) Moser, Donna (Dennis) Davis of Hickory, Lana (John) Teague of Oak Island; and a brother, Jimmy (Lisa) Leatherman of Mars Hill.

No services will be held at this time. Donations may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have a lot of wonderful memories as a child when the Michael family would gather for dinner during Christmas with Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Time May have passed but we are left with wonderful memories to cherish.
Lisa Michael Morgan
Family
September 22, 2021
