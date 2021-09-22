Edith Leatherman Michael
July 31, 1940 - September 18, 2021
Edith L. Michael passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Edith was born July 31, 1940, to the late Howard and Violet Leatherman.
She retired from Central Telephone Company. Her passion was her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Bob Michael, and son, Kevin Michael, both of Hickory; grandson, Logan Michael of Greensboro; a granddaughter, Olivia Michael of WFU Winston-Salem; sisters, Carole Anderson, Renae (Gene) Moser, Donna (Dennis) Davis of Hickory, Lana (John) Teague of Oak Island; and a brother, Jimmy (Lisa) Leatherman of Mars Hill.
No services will be held at this time. Donations may be made to Dementia Society of America
, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.