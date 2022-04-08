Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Mae Franklin Powell
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 8 2022
2:00p.m.
Nazareth Advent Christian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Edith Mae Franklin Powell

August 14, 1944 - April 5, 2022

Edith Mae Franklin Powell, 77, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Caldwell UNC Health Care. She was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Cleveland County, to the late Leslie McCoy Franklin and Edith Buryl Harmon Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stewart Powell; and sister, Betty Hartley. Mrs. Powell was a member of Nazareth Advent Christian Church and loved her Lord. Her love for family better known as "her monkeys" was beyond measure. She enjoyed going to the beauty salon and being around those she loved dearly. She will be remembered for her feisty-fireball personality and her love for her western shows, especially "Gunsmoke," and the care she had for others. Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Dale Franklin and wife, Angie, of Granite Falls, Les Franklin and wife, Brenda, of Lenoir, and Austin Powell and significant other, Brittany, of Granite Falls; two nieces, Jane Thomas of Hudson, and Linda Shell of Lenoir; six grandchildren, Michael Franklin and wife, Eileen, of Granite Falls, Kimberly Franklin and wife, Lacey, of Nebo, Jana Franklin of Charlotte, Jada Franklin of Granite Falls, Joseph Moore and wife, Andrea, of St. Marys, Ga., Chris Moore and wife, Kelly, of Maiden; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m., at Nazareth Advent Christian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Philyaw officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Franklin, Dale Franklin, Chris Moore, Les Franklin, Lenny Beucler, and Kimberly Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 E 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 and Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkland St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Nazareth Advent Christian Church Cemetery
NC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.