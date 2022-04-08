Edith Mae Franklin Powell
August 14, 1944 - April 5, 2022
Edith Mae Franklin Powell, 77, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Caldwell UNC Health Care. She was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Cleveland County, to the late Leslie McCoy Franklin and Edith Buryl Harmon Franklin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Stewart Powell; and sister, Betty Hartley. Mrs. Powell was a member of Nazareth Advent Christian Church and loved her Lord. Her love for family better known as "her monkeys" was beyond measure. She enjoyed going to the beauty salon and being around those she loved dearly. She will be remembered for her feisty-fireball personality and her love for her western shows, especially "Gunsmoke," and the care she had for others. Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Dale Franklin and wife, Angie, of Granite Falls, Les Franklin and wife, Brenda, of Lenoir, and Austin Powell and significant other, Brittany, of Granite Falls; two nieces, Jane Thomas of Hudson, and Linda Shell of Lenoir; six grandchildren, Michael Franklin and wife, Eileen, of Granite Falls, Kimberly Franklin and wife, Lacey, of Nebo, Jana Franklin of Charlotte, Jada Franklin of Granite Falls, Joseph Moore and wife, Andrea, of St. Marys, Ga., Chris Moore and wife, Kelly, of Maiden; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m., at Nazareth Advent Christian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Philyaw officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Franklin, Dale Franklin, Chris Moore, Les Franklin, Lenny Beucler, and Kimberly Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 and Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkland St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 8, 2022.