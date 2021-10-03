Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edna L. Davidson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Edna L. Davidson

October 21, 1924 - September 28, 2021

Edna L. Davidson, 96, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

She was born Oct. 21, 1924, to the late Mary Agnes Shook Lail and Kirby P. Lail.

She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Newton for 70 years. She was a resident at Abernethy Laurels Village for 23 years where she also volunteered at the gift shop. Some of her favorite activities included long walks with friends, gardening, baking delicious pound cakes, and helping those in need. Edna embroidered pillowcases for hospice and volunteered at the gift shop, Emergency Department and Health First Center of Catawba Valley Medical Center for seven years.

Edna has two children: she is survived by her daughter, Mary Miller of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and was preceded in death by a son, Gary Davidson of Newton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.