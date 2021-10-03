Edna L. Davidson



October 21, 1924 - September 28, 2021



Edna L. Davidson, 96, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Carolina Caring.



She was born Oct. 21, 1924, to the late Mary Agnes Shook Lail and Kirby P. Lail.



She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Newton for 70 years. She was a resident at Abernethy Laurels Village for 23 years where she also volunteered at the gift shop. Some of her favorite activities included long walks with friends, gardening, baking delicious pound cakes, and helping those in need. Edna embroidered pillowcases for hospice and volunteered at the gift shop, Emergency Department and Health First Center of Catawba Valley Medical Center for seven years.



Edna has two children: she is survived by her daughter, Mary Miller of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and was preceded in death by a son, Gary Davidson of Newton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2021.