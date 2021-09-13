Menu
Edna R. Eckard
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Edna R. Eckard

October 18, 1943 - September 11, 2021

Edna Virginia Robinson Eckard, 77, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her residence.

Born Oct. 18, 1943, in Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Robinson and Viola Jones Robinson.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Robinson and Carol Robinson; and a grandson, Travis Horne.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Finley E. Eckard of the home; daughter, Kim Horne of Hickory; granddaughter, Miranda Mendel and husband, Eric, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Barrett Mendel, and Scarlett Mendel; brother, Randall Robinson of Green Mountain; and two sisters, Jerlean Crowder of Spruce Pine, and Linda Edge of Hickory.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastors Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss officiating.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Robert Robinson and Family
September 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
willie wall
Work
September 13, 2021
