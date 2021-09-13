Edna R. EckardOctober 18, 1943 - September 11, 2021Edna Virginia Robinson Eckard, 77, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her residence.Born Oct. 18, 1943, in Yancey County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Robinson and Viola Jones Robinson.She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Robinson and Carol Robinson; and a grandson, Travis Horne.She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Finley E. Eckard of the home; daughter, Kim Horne of Hickory; granddaughter, Miranda Mendel and husband, Eric, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Barrett Mendel, and Scarlett Mendel; brother, Randall Robinson of Green Mountain; and two sisters, Jerlean Crowder of Spruce Pine, and Linda Edge of Hickory.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastors Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss officiating.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton