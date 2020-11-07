Edna Lucille Berry SeagleOctober 29, 1924 - October 29, 2020Mrs. Edna Lucille Berry Seagle, 96, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her residence after a period of declining health.Mrs. Seagle was born in Burke County, Oct. 29, 1924, a daughter of the late Addison and Sadie Fowler Berry. Edna was a faithful member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church, serving as a member of the church choir for many years. She retired from the textile manufacturing industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland F. Seagle; son, Steve Gregory Seagle; great-grandchild; two brothers; and one sister.Surviving are her children, Dennis Seagle and wife, Ann, of Connelly Springs and Brenda Brittain and husband, Clarence, of Icard; three grandchildren, Dennis Seagle Jr. and wife, Anna, of Granite Falls, Denise Worley and husband, William, of Mt. Olive, and Nicole Byles and husband, Ashley, of Icard; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Mrs. Seagle will lie-in-state Sunday, Nov. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Connelly Springs. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Shady Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 367, Connelly Springs, NC 28612; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to express their thanks for the special care given to Mrs. Seagle at her home by Burke Hospice and Palliative Care during her illness.