Edward AlalaAugust 15, 1941 - March 27, 2022Edward Alala, best known as "The Coach", died peacefully at his home Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.A true family man, Eddie was known for his hilarious sense of humor, generosity, and his admirable ability to find the silver lining in even the toughest moments in life. An U.S. Army veteran, he served selflessly in the Military Police for the term of his career.He is survived by his wife, Jean Alala of their home in N. Myrtle Beach, S.C., with their two four-legged friends, Annie and Charlie; sons, Edward Glenn Alala of Hickory, Chad Alala of Cary and wife, Denise; daughter, Ashley Coble of Wilmington and husband, Steve; and seven grandchildren, all of which are girls! They are Mackenzie, Chase, and Olivia Alala, Hannah and Ava Alala, and Drew and Katie Coble.Born Aug. 15, 1940, in Greensboro to the late Joseph and Wahida Alala, Eddie was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Basil Alala; and two sisters, Margaret Alala and Mary Dixon. Living siblings include Johnny Alala of Greensboro, George Alala of N. Myrtle Beach and wife, Marsha, and Madeline Lineberry of McLeansville and husband, Tommy.A service will be held Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Hickory, with the Rev. Fr. Tryggvi Arnason and Father Randy Ferebee officiating. All are welcome to join in the celebration of his life. A reception will follow in Ferebee Hall.