Edward D. DeLozierAt the age of 90, Edward D. DeLozier of Wasilla, Alaska, passed peacefully surrounded by family as he entered his heavenly home at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneer Home, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1:14 p.m. Edward was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Fairgrove, Mo., to William D. DeLozier and Essie Stratton. He served in the Navy during the Korean War from October 1951 to 1955, and is a proud patriot. He was married Dec. 29, 1951. He was a telephone cable splicer in 1955. He loved his family near and far. He loved the Lord with all his heart.He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Florence Bell DeLozier; four children, Sheryl and her husband, Dale, Alan, Eugene, Nadine and her husband, Keith. His 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren also survive him. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward; and grandsons, Jerry and Brian. A funeral ceremony with military honors will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on JBER in Eagle River, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 1, at 3.30 p.m., by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook by a family member.