Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward D. DeLozier
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Home
151 E Herning Ave
Wasilla, AK
Edward D. DeLozier

At the age of 90, Edward D. DeLozier of Wasilla, Alaska, passed peacefully surrounded by family as he entered his heavenly home at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneer Home, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 1:14 p.m. Edward was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Fairgrove, Mo., to William D. DeLozier and Essie Stratton. He served in the Navy during the Korean War from October 1951 to 1955, and is a proud patriot. He was married Dec. 29, 1951. He was a telephone cable splicer in 1955. He loved his family near and far. He loved the Lord with all his heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Florence Bell DeLozier; four children, Sheryl and her husband, Dale, Alan, Eugene, Nadine and her husband, Keith. His 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren also survive him. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward; and grandsons, Jerry and Brian. A funeral ceremony with military honors will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on JBER in Eagle River, Alaska, Friday, Oct. 1, at 3.30 p.m., by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook by a family member.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral
3:30a.m.
Fort Richardson, National Cemetery
JBER, Eagle River, AK
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Valley Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry He was an amazing friend
Belinda Wilson
Friend
September 30, 2021
James and Alecia Walker
September 29, 2021
May each of the DeLozier family find peace. I am thinking of you all. Leasa
Leasa Dollar
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results