Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward A. Guthrie
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Edward A. Guthrie

March 12, 1933 - June 28, 2021

Edward Andrew Guthrie, 88, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Trinity Ridge nursing home in Mountain View, after struggling with Parkinson's disease and cancer.

Born March 12, 1933, in Beaufort County, he was the son of the late William Franklin Guthrie and Clara Credle Guthrie of Belhaven.

After graduating from John A. Wilkenson High School in Belhaven in 1952, he began working for the NCDOT, but within a short time was drafted into the U.S. Army from April 1953 to March 1955. He then returned to NCDOT, starting out as the low man on a survey team and working his way up to a highway engineer I. After 30 years, he retired. Edward was a charter member of the Chapel Church of Hickory.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Stephen H. Caulberg; and half brother, Robby Sadler.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Marlene R Guthrie of the home; daughter, Sandra G. Long and husband, Keith, of Hickory; stepdaughters, Cynthia C. Steadman, and Melissa Plyler; sisters, Mildred Bowman and Elizabeth (Lib) A. Sadler; grandson, Travis Edward Long; granddaughter, S. Nicole Long; nine stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at the Chapel Church in Hickory. A celebration of Edward's life will be celebrated following the receiving at 1 p.m. with Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Church, 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
12:15p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Chapel Church
Hickory, NC
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Chapel Church
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Edward was always happy when I was around him. He was a good cousin. Take care and God bless.
Elaine Clayton Hudnell
July 7, 2021
So sorry for the loss of this family member. Thank God for all the years you had him. I pray God will see you through this time of sorrow God's blessings to all.
Sandra Payne
Other
July 1, 2021
You are gone but not forgotten, you will always be in our heart and the memories will keep us close to you. Give Mother, Daddy and Wesley a hug for me. Till we meet again I love you my brother.
Mildred Bowman
Family
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results