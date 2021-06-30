Edward A. GuthrieMarch 12, 1933 - June 28, 2021Edward Andrew Guthrie, 88, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Trinity Ridge nursing home in Mountain View, after struggling with Parkinson's disease and cancer.Born March 12, 1933, in Beaufort County, he was the son of the late William Franklin Guthrie and Clara Credle Guthrie of Belhaven.After graduating from John A. Wilkenson High School in Belhaven in 1952, he began working for the NCDOT, but within a short time was drafted into the U.S. Army from April 1953 to March 1955. He then returned to NCDOT, starting out as the low man on a survey team and working his way up to a highway engineer I. After 30 years, he retired. Edward was a charter member of the Chapel Church of Hickory.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Stephen H. Caulberg; and half brother, Robby Sadler.Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Marlene R Guthrie of the home; daughter, Sandra G. Long and husband, Keith, of Hickory; stepdaughters, Cynthia C. Steadman, and Melissa Plyler; sisters, Mildred Bowman and Elizabeth (Lib) A. Sadler; grandson, Travis Edward Long; granddaughter, S. Nicole Long; nine stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at the Chapel Church in Hickory. A celebration of Edward's life will be celebrated following the receiving at 1 p.m. with Dr. B. Dale Watts officiating, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Church, 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory