Edward Thomas "Tommy" Wrenn Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Edward Thomas "Tommy" Wrenn Jr.

June 28, 1948 - March 22, 2021

Edward Thomas "Tommy" Wrenn Jr., 72, of Newton passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born June 28, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Edward Thomas Wrenn Sr. and Catherine Hyde Wrenn-Teague. Tommy was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired with Cargo Transporters in Conover, after many years of service. Tommy loved being outdoors and working on classic cars. Above all else, his family brought him the most joy. Spending time with his wife and sons, laughing with his brothers and sisters, and joking around with his grandchildren were his favorite pastimes. With a heart for others, Tommy was a friend to all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Johnny.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Alice Bridges Wrenn of the home; sons, John Wrenn and wife, Becky, of Sherrills Ford and Greg Wrenn and wife, Trisha, of Conover; brothers, Larry Wrenn of Hickory and Michael Wrenn and wife, Lynn, of Hickory; sisters, Annette Holland and husband, Bill, of Morganton, Dellette Rowe of Catawba, Darlene Ignoffo and husband, Joe, of Claremont and Gina Olson and husband, Lee, of Lenoir; grandchildren, Ashlyn Wrenn, Alexys Wrenn, Kari Bennett, Ashley Booth, and Sean Booth; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Tommy's life will be held Thursday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover. The Rev. Hampton Drum will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Tri-City Baptist Church, 1409 Old NC Hwy 16, Conover, NC 28613.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Tri-City Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Mar
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Tri-City Baptist Church
Conover, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg, Renae and I are so sorry for the loss of your father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Tim and Renae McGuire
March 25, 2021
As a friend and coworker of Tom, I want to say it was a pleasure knowing him. He was one of a kind, a gentle and sweet soul that made a difference just with his presence. I am so sad to hear of his passing and will always remember his service to our company and the kindness he shared with us all. Prayers for his wife and family. Thank you for sharing him with our work family.
Gloria Pennell
March 24, 2021
As a friend of Johnny Wrenn I heard many stories about Tommy, many that were about his humor. I pray that during this tough time that God brings peace and comfort to the family.
Mark Brittain
March 24, 2021
