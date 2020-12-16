Elaine Doulgeris SipesAugust 29, 1929 - December 12, 2020Elaine Doulgeris Sipes, 91, of Lenoir, strolled into the gates of Heaven Friday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Brockford Inn in Granite Falls.She was born Aug. 29, 1929, to the late Nestor Doulgeris and Irene Miski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Baynie Clifford Sipes; brother, George Doulgeris; and sisters, Ann Porter, Clara Christ and Mary Giaramitta.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bruce Sipes and wife, Sheila, of Lenoir, Frank Sipes of Greenville, N.C., Dan Sipes and wife, Diana, of Corpus Christi, Texas, Chris Sipes of Corpus Christi, Texas, and James Sipes of Lenoir; brother, Gus Doulgeris of Charleston, S.C.; and grandchildren, Elena and Clara Sipes.She worked in the Blue Bell factory and owned her own Hibriten Grocery in Lenoir. She enjoyed traveling, knitting and crocheting.A funeral service to honor Elaine Doulgeris will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir.Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home