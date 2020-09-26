Elfreed Armstrong
Surrounded by her loving family, Laura Elfreed Shirley Armstrong, 86, of Hickory, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, following a period of declining health.
Born March 5, 1934, in Camden, S.C., she was the daughter of the late George W. Shirley and Ruth Shirley McKenzie.
Elfreed, known to many as "Pete" or "Nin" was well known for her classy demeanor, vivacious style, her cooking skills, specifically coconut cream pie, her interior design talents and above all, for being the loving wife, of 68 years, to Jimmy B. Armstong Sr. Together they built a family legacy, Jim Armstrong Subaru, Inc., where they both worked. They enjoyed traveling, living in Hilton Head, S.C., and High Meadows in Fancy Gap, playing golf together and living life to the fullest. She lived for quality, sophistication, elegance and beauty, in all aspects of her life. She was a lovely, gracious, classy woman, whom remained strong-willed, spunky and feisty, until the very end.
She was a charter member of Moss Creek Plantation, Hilton Head, S.C., St. Luke's United Methodist Church, and Lake Hickory Country Club, Hickory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Anthony Armstrong; and in-laws, Arnold and Jardie Armstrong of Gastonia.
Surviving her is the love of her life, husband of 68 years and her daily caretaker, Jimmy B. Armstrong Sr. of Hickory; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy B. Armstong Jr. (Susan); daughter, Allyson Armstrong, all of Hickory; grandchildren, Jackie Grindstaff (Jody), Aspen Brown (Jay), Laura Barnes (David), Megan Benfield (Michael) all of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Scout and Huckleberry Brown, Grayson Grindstaff, Landry, Lennox and Georgia Barnes, all of Hickory; special caretakers that meant the world to her, Faith Edwards, Steve and Hannah Austin, Rocky Clayton and Ann B. Dellinger.
Very important people, to whom she cared about, were all the staff and families of Jim Armstrong Subaru, Inc. and the staff at Fresenius and Davita Kidney Dialysis Centers of Hickory.
Elfreed's funeral will be held at 2 p.m., today, (Saturday, Sept. 26), in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests for everyone to please wear a mask. A register book will be available for family and friends to come by and sign from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jim Armstrong Jr., Jay Brown, Jody Grindstaff, Michael Benfield, David Barnes, and Mike Abernethy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made in her honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or the National Kidney Foundation
, 4701 Hedgemore Dr., Suite 810, Charlotte, NC 28209.