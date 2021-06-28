Elianor "Miss Ellie" Francis Riley KampJune 9, 1939 - June 26, 2021Elianor "Miss Ellie" Francis Riley Kamp, 82, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Carolina Caring in Newton, Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.She was born to the late Florine and Ralph Riley, June 9, 1939, in Durham.She graduated from Princeton High School in West Virginia in 1957 and attended Mars Hill College and Concord College to complete her studies. Later she married Gerald Romaine Kamp of Pinellas Park, Fla., in 1961, in Princeton, W.Va.Miss Ellie worked under the city clerk in Pinellas Park, in the advertising department of Belk, was a homemaker, and then later worked in banking and financing with the family business, Homes by Gerald Kamp, for 43 years. She enjoyed shopping with her girls, decorating, eating at different restaurants and family vacations in Surfside Beach, S.C. Family meant everything to her. Miss Ellie and Gerald square danced with the "Newton Twirlers" for many years, attending annual get-togethers up until 2020.She was a quiet lady, sweet and mannerly and enjoyed meeting new people. It was important for her to always look her best with make-up and hair fixed. Miss Ellie was quite the "fashionista" always with jewelry that matched her outfits.Miss Ellie was an active member of Highland Baptist Church in Hickory for 48 years.She was preceded in death by her brother, Brent Riley.She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Gerald R. Kamp; daughters, Kim Crawford and husband, Nick, Kristin Taylor and husband, Craig; two grandchildren, Brittany Granger and Tyler Granger; great-grandchild, Ava Powell, all of Hickory; stepgrandson, Charlie Crawford of Greensboro; sister, Joan Cates; and brother, Bill Riley.A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. A mingling of friends will be held from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Myers will be officiating the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Highland Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.Hickory Funeral Home