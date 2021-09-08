Menu
Elijah Scott Willard
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Elijah Scott Willard

August 15, 1996 - September 3, 2021

Elijah Scott Willard, 25, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Born Aug. 15, 1996, in Catawba County, he was the son of Bonnie Maggie Fleming and David Scott Willard. He loved music and gaming and was a loving son, husband, brother, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin Alexander Fleming and Beadie Shirley Smith Fleming and Martha Ray Simmons Willard and Elvin Vernon Willard.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tessa Danielle Charlesworth Willard; sisters, Shirley Ann Canipe, Bonnie May Canipe, Donna Gail Canipe, Angela Nicole Canipe and Jessie Elizabeth Willard; nieces, Eva Canipe and Kiara Mecimore; and nephews, Dylan Watts, Cole Southard and Teddy Kofroth.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.

Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Hickory, NC
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Mark and Charity Longworth
September 9, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I went to school with Elijah and he was always so sweet. He is in a much better place now. I know he will be missed greatly. I am praying for your family. He was a great friend.
Kelsey Mendoza
Friend
September 8, 2021
