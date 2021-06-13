Menu
Elizabeth Jean Pope
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Elizabeth Jean Steelman Pope

February 11, 1944 - June 10, 2021

Elizabeth Jean Steelman Pope passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Elmcroft in Newton.

Elizabeth "Lib" was born in Caldwell County, Feb. 11, 1944, to the late Cora Brown Steelman and Jacob Vincent Steelman. She was also preceded in death by husband, Clyde Bruce Pope; daughter, Sicha Jane Chapman; sister, Arlene Steelman Kirby; and brothers, Charles Steelman and Franklin Steelman.

Lib was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She and her husband, Bruce, took great pride in owning their mechanical company, Control Tech, Inc., for many years and she was also a member of Westview Methodist Church.

Survivors include sister, Jane Pope and husband, Sandy; daughter, Mary (Beth) Lail and husband, Alan; son, Michael Pope and wife, Cheri; eight grandchildren, Shelby, Connor, Lindsey, Taylor, Ariel, Dakota, Casey, Savannah; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Braylee, and Weston.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Bass Smith Funeral Home, 334 Second St. NW, in Hickory. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m., and a small graveside service will conclude at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
15
Graveside service
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family of Lib, whom I had known for 60 years. My late first husband, Howard Yoder, and Bruce were best friends, and the 4 of us used to double date. I will miss Lib, as I do Bruce. May Lib Rest In Peace Barbara Yoder Rawson
Barbara Krueger Yoder Rawson
Friend
June 29, 2021
