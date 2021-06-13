Elizabeth Jean Steelman PopeFebruary 11, 1944 - June 10, 2021Elizabeth Jean Steelman Pope passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Elmcroft in Newton.Elizabeth "Lib" was born in Caldwell County, Feb. 11, 1944, to the late Cora Brown Steelman and Jacob Vincent Steelman. She was also preceded in death by husband, Clyde Bruce Pope; daughter, Sicha Jane Chapman; sister, Arlene Steelman Kirby; and brothers, Charles Steelman and Franklin Steelman.Lib was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She and her husband, Bruce, took great pride in owning their mechanical company, Control Tech, Inc., for many years and she was also a member of Westview Methodist Church.Survivors include sister, Jane Pope and husband, Sandy; daughter, Mary (Beth) Lail and husband, Alan; son, Michael Pope and wife, Cheri; eight grandchildren, Shelby, Connor, Lindsey, Taylor, Ariel, Dakota, Casey, Savannah; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Braylee, and Weston.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Bass Smith Funeral Home, 334 Second St. NW, in Hickory. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m., and a small graveside service will conclude at Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.