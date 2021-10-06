Elizabeth Anne SmyreJanuary 18, 1937 - September 11, 2021Elizabeth Anne Smyre, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the age of 84.Elizabeth was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Kannapolis, the daughter of the late Mabel Little Smyre, also of Claremont.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward S. Little and Edna Yount Little; eight aunts and uncles, Lorena Rowe, Annie Mae Huitt, Margaret Coulter, Ruby Jean Grannis, Robert Little, Russell Little, George Little, and Joe Little; first cousins, Edward W. Grannis Jr. of Fayetteville, and Glenn Rowe Jr. of Conover.Surviving relatives are first cousins, Nancy Coulter Geller of Seattle, Wash., and Charles Pitts Coulter Jr. of Wilmington; along with other cousins in North Carolina, South Carolina, and in San Diego, Calif. Family members always affectionately called Elizabeth by the nickname "Ippie" given to her by her cousin and childhood companion, Nancy.Elizabeth grew up on a farm in Claremont, and was a shining example of someone raised in a rural environment that at the same time pursued a variety of intellectual pursuits. She attended Claremont schools and later attended and graduated in Mathematics from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory. In the 1960s, she received a master's degree from Duke University. After graduation, Elizabeth took a job teaching Mathematics at Hickory High School and remained teaching there for 30 years.Outside of her home and family, teaching was the love of Elizabeth's life. She truly loved her vocation and received numerous accolades for her teaching throughout her career. Invariably when complimented for her work, she would always respond "Well I had really good kids." These "kids" continued to be a large and important part of her life for many, many years.Elizabeth loved to travel and at the same time loved her life on the farm. She was very well read and particularly enjoyed history and current affairs. She served the Town of Claremont on several municipal boards and enjoyed performing her civic duties. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont.There will be a graveside service at Claremont cemetery Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., with Pastor David Hefner of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends at the cemetery gravesite following the service, or in the event of inclement weather, at the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Calvary Church in Claremont. Due to the COVID-19 resurgence, wearing masks is requested and strongly recommended.Special appreciation goes to Robert and Virginia Shufford, for their friendship and support of Elizabeth throughout the years. Also, the family would like to thank John Crone for his kind attention to her needs over the last several years.Memorials may be made to Hickory High School; or Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 579, Claremont, NC 28610.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Conover