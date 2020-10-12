Elizabeth Ward "Nikki" GillespieOctober 13, 1939 - October 10, 2020Elizabeth Ward "Nikki" Gillespie, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.Born Oct. 13, 1939, in Fort Smith, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Clendening Ward, and stepdaughter of Mary Elizabeth Ward Gans and James A. Ward III. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert "Bob" Gratton Gillespie Jr.; and her siblings, Sally Rand Ward, James A. Ward IV and Robert D. Long.Nikki was a graduate of Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Mass., and a graduate of Hollins College in Roanoke, Va. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she was actively involved with the Altar Guild and the Bereavement Committee of which she served as chairman for many years. Nikki loved growing and arranging flowers, cooking, attending afternoon teas with close friends, and spending time with her sisters and grandchildren.She is survived by a daughter, Sally Rand Wallace (Matthew) of Crozet, Va., and a son, Robert "Bart" Gillespie (Rebecca) of Stuttgart, Ark.; three grandchildren, William Robert Wallace, Katherine Rand Wallace, and Grace Elizabeth Gillespie; sisters, Miriam Ward and Cornelia Ward Thode; and several nieces and nephews.A service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at a later date for the safety of loved ones.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her honor to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 First Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.A special thank you goes out to the gifted caregivers that were responsible for her care and support these last few months.