Elizabeth Ward "Nikki" Gillespie
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Elizabeth Ward "Nikki" Gillespie

October 13, 1939 - October 10, 2020

Elizabeth Ward "Nikki" Gillespie, 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Born Oct. 13, 1939, in Fort Smith, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Clendening Ward, and stepdaughter of Mary Elizabeth Ward Gans and James A. Ward III. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert "Bob" Gratton Gillespie Jr.; and her siblings, Sally Rand Ward, James A. Ward IV and Robert D. Long.

Nikki was a graduate of Dana Hall School in Wellesley, Mass., and a graduate of Hollins College in Roanoke, Va. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, where she was actively involved with the Altar Guild and the Bereavement Committee of which she served as chairman for many years. Nikki loved growing and arranging flowers, cooking, attending afternoon teas with close friends, and spending time with her sisters and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Sally Rand Wallace (Matthew) of Crozet, Va., and a son, Robert "Bart" Gillespie (Rebecca) of Stuttgart, Ark.; three grandchildren, William Robert Wallace, Katherine Rand Wallace, and Grace Elizabeth Gillespie; sisters, Miriam Ward and Cornelia Ward Thode; and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at a later date for the safety of loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in her honor to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 726 First Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

A special thank you goes out to the gifted caregivers that were responsible for her care and support these last few months.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
To Bart, Sally and family. I am sending love, prayers and sympathy. Im remembering all the good times on 25th Avenue. What a privilege to be in that special group to share so much fun and joy together. You were blessed with beautiful parents. Love to you at this sad time. Love dCarolynd
CarolynOffill
October 12, 2020
So sorry Sally , we love Nikki =• love yall Tina & Stella
Tina Bradshaw
October 12, 2020
I will always have a place in my heart for Nikki , she was so sweet. The one thing that will always stay with me is her faith her will to always say the blessing love her glad I got to know Sally and Bart will always be in my heaet
Paulette Abernethy
October 12, 2020
Bless you, Nikki, child of God. Grace and mercy light your way.
Mary Ellen Snodgrass
October 12, 2020