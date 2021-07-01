Ellen Dawn Church ColeMay 9, 1943 - June 27, 2021Ellen Dawn Church Cole, 78, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson.Born May 9, 1943, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Jasper Lee Church and Flossie Mullinax Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, the late Massie T. (Corrie) Mullinax Sr. and Shober (Florence) Church; and her husband, Herbert Glenn Cole.She is survived by her sister and caretaker, Carole L. Church of Granite Falls; son, Randal T. Cole (Shannon) of Alexandria, Va.; daughter, Cynthia McNeill (William) of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Victoria McNeill Basch (Thomas), Anthony Cole (Rebecca), Alina Cole, William Matthew McNeill (Mikayla), Wesley McNeill, and Aaron McNeill; and great-grandchildren, Allison Cole and Roland McNeill.Dawn was a graduate of Granite Falls High School (1961) and a graduate of King's College Secretarial School (1962). After graduating, she worked briefly for Shuford Mills before transitioning to Central Telephone Company (later Sprint) where she worked until her retirement in 1998. After retiring from Sprint, she was employed by TAW Inc. for over 10 years. After her husband's death in 2017, she became full owner of Dr. Herb's Natural Food Store, in Hickory.She grew up in Rhodhiss, attending Rhodhiss Baptist Church before moving to Dry Ponds Road in Granite Falls, where she became a member of Clover Baptist Church. After her marriage to Herbert, they moved to Forest Ave., where she lived until her death. Later in life she became a member of First Baptist Church of Granite Falls (FBCGF).Dawn dedicated herself in service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through her church. At Clover Baptist her service through the Woman's Missionary Union included Acteens Director and Bible Study Group; other service includes Pastor Search Committee and Finance Chairman for the Challenge to Build, and Vacation Bible School. At FBCGF she served in the Children's Ministry through the nursery and VBS.A memorial service will be held Friday, July 2, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church, in Granite Falls, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls. The service will be conducted by the Rev. William "Bill" McNeill of Lewisville, and former pastor of Clover Baptist Church. Pall bearers will be Anthony Cole, William Matthew McNeill, Wesley McNeill, Thomas Mullinax, Mike Mullinax, Tim Kirby, and honorary pall bearer, Sherrill Cole.She will lie in state Thursday, July 1, at Bass Smith Funeral Home in Granite Falls, and again at the church one hour prior to the memorial service, on Friday.Her family is grateful for the wonderful love and care she received from Caregivers by Design, Grace Hospital, and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC; and South Caldwell Christian Ministries, 5 Quarry Rd., Granite Falls, NC.Bass Smith Granite is serving the family of Ellen Dawn Church Cole.