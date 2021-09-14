Eloise Duncan HallApril 15, 1938 - September 12, 2021Eloise Duncan Hall, 83, of Newton passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at her residence.She was born April 15, 1938, in Mitchell County, to the late Jerry and Elma Sparks Duncan. Eloise was a current member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, and former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Newton. She retired from Ridgeview Hosiery after 37 years of service. Eloise loved her home and took great pride in it; many joked that "you could eat off her floors." She was a lady of propriety and integrity. Eloise had a deep and abiding faith in God and she exemplified it daily. Many have received cards from her with personal and carefully written messages. She was a "Nana" to her family. Eloise was the middle of 11 children. She always looked forward to summertime and going to the mountains where she grew up. Eloise would can vegetables with her remaining brother and sister. She and her beloved husband loved working in their yard and just being together. They were married for 66 years and their marriage was a beautiful testament of love.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Ted Phillip Hall of the home; daughters, Pamela Hall Simmons and husband, William, of Clemmons and Patty Hall Valentini and husband, Ron, of Hickory; brother, Jerry Duncan of Spruce Pine; sister, Ruth Grindstaff of Bakersville; grandchildren, Ben Miller, Andrew Miller, Brock Arrowood, Brett Arrowood and Blake Arrowood; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Miller, Paxton Miller, Liliana Miller, Liam Miller and Theo Arrowood.A service to celebrate Eloise's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 16., at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Dr. Tim Jernigan and the Rev. Fred Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.