For 5+ years LouEllen lived next door to me. Every time I saw her, we always stopped and chatted. She was pleasant to talk with. One summer day, I she was headed out & said she was going to sit by the pool & watch her grandchildren. She was so happy to be spending time with them. A lovely, gracious lady. We will miss her here at Viewmont.

Helen Clawson Friend December 29, 2021