To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My dearest friend for more than 25 years and the many business we were in together.. I´ll never forget your beautiful self.. your selfless heart and beautiful soul. RIP girlfriend. I´ll miss our many conversations
Aurora Paradise
Friend
February 3, 2022
Jack and I were so shocked and saddened by hear about Lou Ellen´s death . She had been a good friend to us from the time we were neighbors in the 1970´s throughout the years .
Peace , love and blessings ,
Jack and Judy
Judy West
January 3, 2022
Wendy, I´m so sorry to read about your mom´s passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. (Kelly Teague´s Mom)
Rachel Johnson
December 30, 2021
For 5+ years LouEllen lived next door to me. Every time I saw her, we always stopped and chatted. She was pleasant to talk with. One summer day, I she was headed out & said she was going to sit by the pool & watch her grandchildren. She was so happy to be spending time with them. A lovely, gracious lady. We will miss her here at Viewmont.