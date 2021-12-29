Menu
Elsie L. Goodwin
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Elsie L. Goodwin

August 30, 1946 - December 23, 2021

Elsie LouEllen Goodwin, 75, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Caring Cremations Life Celebrations and Funerals is assisting the Goodwin family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
4 Entries
My dearest friend for more than 25 years and the many business we were in together.. I´ll never forget your beautiful self.. your selfless heart and beautiful soul. RIP girlfriend. I´ll miss our many conversations
Aurora Paradise
Friend
February 3, 2022
Jack and I were so shocked and saddened by hear about Lou Ellen´s death . She had been a good friend to us from the time we were neighbors in the 1970´s throughout the years . Peace , love and blessings , Jack and Judy
Judy West
January 3, 2022
Wendy, I´m so sorry to read about your mom´s passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. (Kelly Teague´s Mom)
Rachel Johnson
December 30, 2021
For 5+ years LouEllen lived next door to me. Every time I saw her, we always stopped and chatted. She was pleasant to talk with. One summer day, I she was headed out & said she was going to sit by the pool & watch her grandchildren. She was so happy to be spending time with them. A lovely, gracious lady. We will miss her here at Viewmont.
Helen Clawson
Friend
December 29, 2021
