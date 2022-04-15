Menu
Emily Braxton "Pat" Olsen
1939 - 2022
Emily "Pat" Braxton Olsen

July 6, 1939 - April 1, 2022

Emily "Pat" Braxton Olsen, 82, of Morganton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.

Born in Halifax County, July 6, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Braxton and Stella Lee Braxton. She was a proud member of Grace Episcopal Church.

Pat is survived by her husband, Donald Roy Olsen; son, Vernon D. Garbett (Debbie); grandson, Glenn Setliff (Alexandria); daughter- in-law, Ruth Garbett; and granddaughter, Stacey Lynn Garbett.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Setliff; son, Robert Garbett; and grandson, Parker Setliff.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, in St. Luke's Episcopal Church graveyard, 315 North Cedar St., in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2022.
