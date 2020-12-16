Menu
Emma Lee Sullins
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
924 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Emma Lee Sullins

Emma Lee Sullins, 84, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Sullins was born in Mitchell County, to the late Charlie Winters and Dora Lee Robinson Winters Branch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Sullins; and numerous sisters and brothers. Mrs. Sullins was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and a retired counselor.

She is survived by two sons, Randall Lee Sullins (Jeannie) of Claremont and Gregory Edward Sullins (Lisa) of Taylorsville; sister, Faye W. Young (John) of Hickory; two grandchildren, Chasity S. Fox (Jacob) and Joshua D. Sullins; great-grandson, River Ray Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services for Mrs. Sullins will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Villages of Hope Haven at Hope Haven, 3815 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206.

Drum Funeral Home of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Randy, Greg and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May the Peace of the Lord be with you during this difficult time.
Mary Beth Wilson
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
David & Vickie Piercy
December 19, 2020
Keeping you and your family in our prayers. So sorry for your loss.
Gary & Ann Boyette
December 16, 2020
Our prayers are with all the family ay this time.
Harold & Shirley Shook
Friend
December 16, 2020
