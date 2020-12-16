Emma Lee SullinsEmma Lee Sullins, 84, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her residence.Mrs. Sullins was born in Mitchell County, to the late Charlie Winters and Dora Lee Robinson Winters Branch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Sullins; and numerous sisters and brothers. Mrs. Sullins was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and a retired counselor.She is survived by two sons, Randall Lee Sullins (Jeannie) of Claremont and Gregory Edward Sullins (Lisa) of Taylorsville; sister, Faye W. Young (John) of Hickory; two grandchildren, Chasity S. Fox (Jacob) and Joshua D. Sullins; great-grandson, River Ray Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews.Private services for Mrs. Sullins will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Villages of Hope Haven at Hope Haven, 3815 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28206.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory