Emma Grace WrightEmma Grace Wright, infant daughter of Jeremiah Lee Wright and Erica Leann Sigmon passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jimmy Hicks; great-grandfather, Walter Childress; great-grandmother, Mary Sigmon; great-uncle, Rodney Sigmon; great-aunt, Mary Newman; and cousin, Shane Walton.Those left to cherish her memory are parents, Jeremiah Lee Wright and Erica Leann Sigmon of the home; grandparents, Jerry Wayne Sigmon and Trina Sigmon of Hiddenite, Billy Wright of Drexel, Tracy Smith of Forest City, and Tina Sigmon of Claremont; great-grandparents, Reggie Sigmon of Claremont, Mary Childers of Morganton, Shirley Miller of Hiddenite, Bill Sigmon of Claremont; and aunt, Jessica Sigmon of Claremont.A service to celebrate Emma Grace's life will be held Friday, July 2, at 3:30 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Rev. Scott Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Brandon Hinson, Aaron Sigmon, Charlie Sigmon, Jerry Sigmon, Jeremy Hicks, Jordan Hicks and Brannon Sigmon.