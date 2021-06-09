Nay thank you for everything you did for my family.We are grateful for you, your memories will stay with us forever.May you rest in peace
Love, Marie
Marie Manalac
Family
June 11, 2021
Kobby
Family
June 11, 2021
Kobby
Family
June 11, 2021
hello lola !! how are you doing :)) i miss you so much. we wished that we could´ve atleast saw you this month, so that you would be happy, but sadly time passed by. I hope u are doing great wherever you are in this universe. i hope ur soul is happy and joyful. u have been such a great mother, grandma, and grandmother. its very sad that u have passed away , but it happens to all of us. we are in sorrow that u have passed away, we miss u so so much and we wished that u were still here with us. we had many happy memories with you, and we will cherish those memories in us forever. if u are reading this, i love u so much and we miss u from the bottom of our heart. i love u lola <3 :) i hope u are doing great.
Kobby
Family
June 11, 2021
Kiana Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Kiana Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Kiana Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Lola, thank you for all the blessings, love, care and joy you´ve given us. I embrace all the memories that you left us and the love you have made us feel. Your strength has given us strength to face the blessings or ill of tomorrow. You will always be in our hearts. I love you to infinity, I will miss you. May your soul rest in peace and love
Love, Kia
Kiana Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Kyra Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Kyra Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Her love, patience, and strength as a woman, mother, and grandmother inspired me the most about her. I feel so sad and hurt to see papa now lost his mother. But I know that Lola is with our God now. I´m gonna miss you so much Lola Encar. You will be forever in our hearts. May your soul rest in paradise.
Love, Kyra
Kyra Manalac
Family
June 10, 2021
Lola, Maraming salamat po sa tulong at pagmamahal nyo po sa aming lahat higit na po sa aming mga apo nyo at apo sa tuhod, patuloy po naming ipagmamalaki lahat ng nagawa nyo at naituro sa aming lahat. Nasa puso po namin kayo pang habang buhay, mamimiss po namin kayo Lola. Mahal po namin kayo Maraming Salamat po sa magagandang alaala.
Kin & Family
Family
June 10, 2021
Nanay alam kong nasa panatag kana...pero ang mga naiwan mong ala-ala at mga mensahe at Hindi namin malilimutan habang kami'y nabubuhay ...maraming salamat NANAY sa lahat...mahal ka namin gaya ng ginawa mong pag-mamahal sa amin NANAY....
Victor manalac and family
Family
June 9, 2021
Lola, maraming salamat sa lahat at sa iyong walang sawang pagmamahal saamin. Ang iyong mga nagawa para saamin ay babaunin namin habang buhay. Sana gabayan mo kami araw-araw, mahal na mahal ka namin Lola. You will be miss.