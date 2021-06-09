hello lola !! how are you doing :)) i miss you so much. we wished that we could´ve atleast saw you this month, so that you would be happy, but sadly time passed by. I hope u are doing great wherever you are in this universe. i hope ur soul is happy and joyful. u have been such a great mother, grandma, and grandmother. its very sad that u have passed away , but it happens to all of us. we are in sorrow that u have passed away, we miss u so so much and we wished that u were still here with us. we had many happy memories with you, and we will cherish those memories in us forever. if u are reading this, i love u so much and we miss u from the bottom of our heart. i love u lola <3 :) i hope u are doing great.

Kobby Family June 11, 2021