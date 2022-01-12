As friends and neighbors of Ethel, we came to know Ethel very well. A true Southern Lady, to walk into her home was to walk into a big hug, a ready smile, and a sense of being welcomed. She was a kind and gentle spirit, could tell a great story, with wit and a sure zinger that always made you smile. Ethel added much to so many lives and her friendly manner and warm charm certainly lit her home and made it a joyous place for her family, many friends and guests. From her son Larry's interesting stories, we learned that throughout her life, Ethel was a devoted wife, mother and Christian friend, who lovingly shared her time and talents to assist her many close friends and neighbors in her local church and community. We were fortunate to know Ethel and our condolences go out to her family.

Dr. Terry and Mrs. Diane Brant Friend January 16, 2022