Ethel Whitener Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Ethel Whitener Williams

Mrs. Ethel Whitener Williams passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oakwood Cemetery, with a celebration of life following the service in the fellowship hall at Zion Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, W.M. "Bunk" Williams. She was the former owner of Hairbenders, along with her son, Harold, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Larry Williams and his wife, Melissa Burton; Reggie Abernethy and his family; Sadie Ellenburg; and other nieces and nephews.

Please make any remembrance gift to your local hospice.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As friends and neighbors of Ethel, we came to know Ethel very well. A true Southern Lady, to walk into her home was to walk into a big hug, a ready smile, and a sense of being welcomed. She was a kind and gentle spirit, could tell a great story, with wit and a sure zinger that always made you smile. Ethel added much to so many lives and her friendly manner and warm charm certainly lit her home and made it a joyous place for her family, many friends and guests. From her son Larry's interesting stories, we learned that throughout her life, Ethel was a devoted wife, mother and Christian friend, who lovingly shared her time and talents to assist her many close friends and neighbors in her local church and community. We were fortunate to know Ethel and our condolences go out to her family.
Dr. Terry and Mrs. Diane Brant
Friend
January 16, 2022
Enjoyed her so much when she would come in our (OfficeDr Eldridge ) .she was nice and beautiful lady
Kathy
January 12, 2022
