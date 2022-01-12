Ethel Whitener Williams
Mrs. Ethel Whitener Williams passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oakwood Cemetery, with a celebration of life following the service in the fellowship hall at Zion Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, W.M. "Bunk" Williams. She was the former owner of Hairbenders, along with her son, Harold, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Larry Williams and his wife, Melissa Burton; Reggie Abernethy and his family; Sadie Ellenburg; and other nieces and nephews.
Please make any remembrance gift to your local hospice.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 12, 2022.