Eubert Walter IsenhourDecember 6, 1952 - February 28, 2021Eubert Walter Isenhour, 68, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.He was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Catawba County, the son of the late Eubert Isenhour and Ruth Lindsey Isenhour.He was employed as a shipping supervisor in the furniture industry.He is survived by his brother, Solomon A. "Skip" Isenhour III and wife, Tina, of Newton; sister, Pamela Meyers and husband, Gary, of Arizona; girlfriend, Teressa Woodlief of Newton; nephew, Alex Isenhour and wife, Tequilla, of Georgia; niece, Rachel Kaylor and husband, Matthew, of Conover; grandnephews, Isaiah Isenhour and Hadyn Kaylor; and grandniece, Danielle Isenhour.Services will be held at a later date.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton