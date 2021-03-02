Menu
Eubert Walter Isenhour
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Eubert Walter Isenhour

December 6, 1952 - February 28, 2021

Eubert Walter Isenhour, 68, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Catawba County, the son of the late Eubert Isenhour and Ruth Lindsey Isenhour.

He was employed as a shipping supervisor in the furniture industry.

He is survived by his brother, Solomon A. "Skip" Isenhour III and wife, Tina, of Newton; sister, Pamela Meyers and husband, Gary, of Arizona; girlfriend, Teressa Woodlief of Newton; nephew, Alex Isenhour and wife, Tequilla, of Georgia; niece, Rachel Kaylor and husband, Matthew, of Conover; grandnephews, Isaiah Isenhour and Hadyn Kaylor; and grandniece, Danielle Isenhour.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
So sad to loose my neighbor... Tender hugs, condolences and prayers for the family.
Sherry Bradley
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Worked with Eubert many years ago at coca-cola. A good man and friend.
Ken Fox
March 2, 2021
