Evelyn Pearl Huffman GanttFebruary 3, 1940 - October 2, 2021Evelyn Pearl Huffman Gantt, 81, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.Born February 3, 1940, in Burke County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Earl Pressley and Minnie Wright Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Leroy Shook; a sister, Betty Mull; and four brothers, Earl Wright, Donald Huffman, Clyde Huffman and Tom Huffman.Evelyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Gantt; a son, James Brian Shook and wife, Jessica; a daughter, Debbie Ramie and husband, Roger; two sisters, Linda Faye Hersom and husband, and Pearl Lowman; a brother, Louie Wright and wife, Cathy; four grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Natasha and Sierra; and eight great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Thursday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations