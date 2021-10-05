Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Pearl Huffman Gantt
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Evelyn Pearl Huffman Gantt

February 3, 1940 - October 2, 2021

Evelyn Pearl Huffman Gantt, 81, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Born February 3, 1940, in Burke County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Earl Pressley and Minnie Wright Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Leroy Shook; a sister, Betty Mull; and four brothers, Earl Wright, Donald Huffman, Clyde Huffman and Tom Huffman.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, James Gantt; a son, James Brian Shook and wife, Jessica; a daughter, Debbie Ramie and husband, Roger; two sisters, Linda Faye Hersom and husband, and Pearl Lowman; a brother, Louie Wright and wife, Cathy; four grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Natasha and Sierra; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home, Thursday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Oct
7
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Catawba Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
charles huffman
Family
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results