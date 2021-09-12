Evelyn Louise Stapleton SadowskiDecember 26, 1927 - September 10, 2021Evelyn Louise Stapleton Sadowski passed away at her residence Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.Born in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 26, 1927, to the late George and Marie Stapleton, she had an older brother, Roy, and a younger brother Ray, both of whom have passed away.Evelyn graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, taught school in Middlesboro and claims to have taught Harvey Lee Yeary (Lee Majors) everything he knew. Evelyn always worked and later in life worked at Moose Products as office manager in the accounting department where she later retired. She now joins her husband, Joseph, who preceded her in death 15 years ago after 52 years of marriage.Evelyn was a loving mom and grandmother (Nana). She loved cats and "Sonic" was her pride and joy for over 15 years. Evelyn also loved making flower arrangements and entertaining. The Kentucky Derby was always a favorite weekend of hers. Evelyn leaves behind a son, Joey; daughter-in-law, Lori; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Nicholas, who were the light of her world.A memorial Mass will be held at the Hermitage, 6860 Greedy Hwy. in Hickory at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, officiated by Father Ed Sheridan. A reception will follow at Catawba Country Club, 1154 Country Club Rd. in Newton.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring or to the Humane Society of Catawba County.The Sadowski family will forever be grateful to the caregivers who made it possible for Evelyn to stay at home with their loving assistance.