Evelyn Louise Stapleton Sadowski
1927 - 2021
Evelyn Louise Stapleton Sadowski

December 26, 1927 - September 10, 2021

Evelyn Louise Stapleton Sadowski passed away at her residence Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born in Middlesboro, Ky., Dec. 26, 1927, to the late George and Marie Stapleton, she had an older brother, Roy, and a younger brother Ray, both of whom have passed away.

Evelyn graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, taught school in Middlesboro and claims to have taught Harvey Lee Yeary (Lee Majors) everything he knew. Evelyn always worked and later in life worked at Moose Products as office manager in the accounting department where she later retired. She now joins her husband, Joseph, who preceded her in death 15 years ago after 52 years of marriage.

Evelyn was a loving mom and grandmother (Nana). She loved cats and "Sonic" was her pride and joy for over 15 years. Evelyn also loved making flower arrangements and entertaining. The Kentucky Derby was always a favorite weekend of hers. Evelyn leaves behind a son, Joey; daughter-in-law, Lori; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Nicholas, who were the light of her world.

A memorial Mass will be held at the Hermitage, 6860 Greedy Hwy. in Hickory at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, officiated by Father Ed Sheridan. A reception will follow at Catawba Country Club, 1154 Country Club Rd. in Newton.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring or to the Humane Society of Catawba County.

The Sadowski family will forever be grateful to the caregivers who made it possible for Evelyn to stay at home with their loving assistance.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
the Hermitage
6860 Greedy Hwy., Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
In the couple of years I worked with Evelyn at Aritech Moose she was a real doll. Always so sweet to me. My deepest condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Debbie Mauldin
Work
September 18, 2021
Joey, Lori, Joseph & Nick, I am honored and blessed to have known and helped Evelyn. She was truly a blessing in my life and I will miss her dearly ` my condolences. Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in my heart. God Bless you all and I will keep you in my prayers. Rest in peace, Evelyn ~ till we meet again. Much love, Agnes
Agnes
Other
September 17, 2021
Sorry for ur lost of ur mom JOEY But she gained her wings.And resting. God Bless u and family will keep you in my prayers So sorry.
Murtis Frederick classmate of 1978
Friend
September 13, 2021
Prayers to you Joey and your family.
Van and Lore Bolick
Friend
September 13, 2021
Kelli Moose
September 12, 2021
