Evelyn Jeanette Starnes SigmonAugust 4, 1936 - April 18, 2022Evelyn Jeanette Starnes Sigmon, 85, of Hickory, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was staying at Kingston Residence with assistance from Carolina Caring.Born Aug. 4, 1936, she was the oldest child of Everette Shaver Starnes and Oneda Earley Starnes.She was married June 1, 1958, to William R. Sigmon and they were married 63 years. They have two children, William R. Sigmon Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Detra Sigmon Lory and husband, Andy; three grandchildren, Forrest Scott Sigmon, Bryce William Sigmon and William Nolan Lory. She is also survived by one brother, Dyke Starnes and his wife, Paul Marie Starnes.Evelyn graduated from Granite Falls High School and Appalachian State University. She taught elementary school for 30 years retiring in 1990. She was "Teacher of the Year" in the 1960s and again in the 1980s. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa. She has been a member of Viewmont Baptist Church since 1969 and taught Sunday school for 25 years.The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. all at Viewmont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.