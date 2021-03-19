Evelyn "Caroline" Crews ThomasJuly 9, 1931 - March 17, 2021Caroline Crews Thomas, 89, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Conover Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Conover.She was born in Oxford, July 9, 1931, the daughter of the late William Barker Crews Sr. and Blanche Farabow Crews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eirwin Thomas; brother, William B. Crews Jr.; and infant daughter, Susan Thomas.She was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory and a retired music school teacher and private lesson piano teacher. She was a member of Hickory Music Club, a Circle member at St. Luke's Church, and a member of the Catawba County Republican Women's Club.Caroline was a proud graduate from the UNCG (Woman's College) Music Program. She married her high school sweetheart and began a journey of living in various U.S. states, beginning with assignments in Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, Virginia, Idaho, and finally settling in North Carolina. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Her loves in life were her husband, whom she accompanied while he sang; her children and grandchildren; music; and going to the beach. As a lifelong music lover, Caroline enriched the lives of those around her with her musical talents. Before passing, Caroline stated "I have done everything I wanted to do in this life."Caroline made friends wherever she went, and they were numerous. She is survived by her four children, Robert Thomas Jr. (wife, Lynn) of Shelby, Rebecca Werts (husband, Ray) of Matthews, William Thomas of Sunset Beach, and Martha Walmsley of Hickory; seven grandchildren, Sydney Walmsley and Chelsea Walmsley of Charleston, S.C., Kelsey Werts of Matthews, Alex Werts (wife, Emma) of Spartanburg, S.C., Garrett Thomas of Shelby, Bennett Thomas of Sunset Beach, and William Thomas of Raleigh; two great-grandchildren, Sean Thomas (Matthews) and Victoria Palmer (Charleston).A graveside service will be held Friday, July 9, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Baker presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601-2592.