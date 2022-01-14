Fannie Leona Herman Hoyle
May 31, 1932 - January 12, 2022
Fannie Leona Herman Hoyle, 89, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
Born in Catawba County, May 31, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Carroll David Herman and Rosa Lee Crickmore Herman. She was a retired sewer and was a member of St. John's Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Hoyle; and sister, Katherine Sigmon.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Hoyle of Vale and Todd Hoyle and wife, Janet of Vale; daughter, Cheryl Rich and husband, Randall of Vale; four grandchildren, Adam Rich, Randall Rich II, Max Hoyle and Hunter Hoyle; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 15, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Dyson officiating. The burial will follow the service in the Laurel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallstonwww.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2022.