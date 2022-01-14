Menu
Fannie Leona Herman Hoyle
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Fannie Leona Herman Hoyle

May 31, 1932 - January 12, 2022

Fannie Leona Herman Hoyle, 89, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born in Catawba County, May 31, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Carroll David Herman and Rosa Lee Crickmore Herman. She was a retired sewer and was a member of St. John's Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Hoyle; and sister, Katherine Sigmon.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Hoyle of Vale and Todd Hoyle and wife, Janet of Vale; daughter, Cheryl Rich and husband, Randall of Vale; four grandchildren, Adam Rich, Randall Rich II, Max Hoyle and Hunter Hoyle; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 15, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Dyson officiating. The burial will follow the service in the Laurel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Todd, Janet, Max and Hunter, I am so saddened to learn of Leona´s passing, and I pray that you will be comforted by our Heavenly Father´s love. Tom and I send our love.
Lynn Deatherage
Family
January 19, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mom. She was such a sweet lady. Always smiling. May God bless all of you.
Judy Hollar
January 18, 2022
I know you don't know who I am but I saw this online . I am sorry for your loss. Leona has been a lifelong friend if mine. I was probably 6 or 7 yrs old when we became friends. We started school together and finished together in 1950 at St Stephens. My twin sister Korean and I spent lots of nights with their family. That is the only friends she would let us stay with. Our parents knew each other so Mom knew they were good people. Your family have my deepest sympathy and will be in my prayers My family is the Ritchie Cabinet more recently Oyama Cabinet
Imogene Ritchie Marlowe Haas
Friend
January 14, 2022
