I know you don't know who I am but I saw this online . I am sorry for your loss. Leona has been a lifelong friend if mine. I was probably 6 or 7 yrs old when we became friends. We started school together and finished together in 1950 at St Stephens. My twin sister Korean and I spent lots of nights with their family. That is the only friends she would let us stay with. Our parents knew each other so Mom knew they were good people. Your family have my deepest sympathy and will be in my prayers My family is the Ritchie Cabinet more recently Oyama Cabinet

Imogene Ritchie Marlowe Haas Friend January 14, 2022