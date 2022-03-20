Menu
Faye Newell Lineberger
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Faye Newell Lineberger

July 16, 1939 - March 18, 2022

Faye Newell Lineberger, 82, of Maiden, met her personal Savior Friday, March 18, 2022, at her residence.

Born July 16, 1939, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ilease Parker Newell Hullette and Enoch David Newell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Weyburn Stuart Lineberger; two favorite aunts, Bonnie Hayes and Virginia Parker; the best in-laws ever, Buford and Georgia Lineberger; brother, David J. Newell; and sister, Shirley Alexander. Faye was a member of Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Stuart Lineberger of Maiden; two granddaughters, Sarah Hampton (Johnny) of Spartanburg, and Taylor Lineberger of Charlotte; grandson, Ben Frye and wife Crystal of Conover; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Thomas Alexander of Hickory; special people, Corey and Marcie Trouille and Brandy, the Mike Trouille family; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, March 21, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Maiden, with Jeff Hoyle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation

Burke Mortuary in Maiden

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road P.O. Box 716, Maiden, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
