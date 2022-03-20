Faye Newell LinebergerJuly 16, 1939 - March 18, 2022Faye Newell Lineberger, 82, of Maiden, met her personal Savior Friday, March 18, 2022, at her residence.Born July 16, 1939, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ilease Parker Newell Hullette and Enoch David Newell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Weyburn Stuart Lineberger; two favorite aunts, Bonnie Hayes and Virginia Parker; the best in-laws ever, Buford and Georgia Lineberger; brother, David J. Newell; and sister, Shirley Alexander. Faye was a member of Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Stuart Lineberger of Maiden; two granddaughters, Sarah Hampton (Johnny) of Spartanburg, and Taylor Lineberger of Charlotte; grandson, Ben Frye and wife Crystal of Conover; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Thomas Alexander of Hickory; special people, Corey and Marcie Trouille and Brandy, the Mike Trouille family; and a number of nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, March 21, in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Maiden, with Jeff Hoyle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's FoundationBurke Mortuary in Maiden